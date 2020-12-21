Earn Your Turn | Snowboarder Julien 'Pica' Herry Is The Master Of The Steep Turn - Mpora

Snowboarding

Earn Your Turn | Snowboarder Julien ‘Pica’ Herry Is The Master Of The Steep Turn

Pica is the man behind some of the most technical descents in the Chamonix Valley – all done on one edge

Two edges is the minimum requirement for most to even dream of stepping foot on a typical Chamonix steep descent (we’re talking 45 – 50 degrees, fall-you-die faces).

For Chamonix born and bred Julian ‘Pica’ Herry, just a single snowboard edge is more than enough to take on some of the steepest, most exposed faces on the planet.

“Pica’s best known for that effortless (and somehow ambidextrous) style”

Pica’s best known for that effortless (and somehow ambidextrous) style, where he can be seen ripping down a face regular, before switching things up with some goofy shredding.

This style isn’t part of some steezy “Look at me, waltzing down these steep faces” type of ego boost, mind (he’s far too modest for any of that nonsense). The approach actually allows Pica to be lined up onto his stronger toe edge for technical sections. And also, to be quite honest, it does look sweet.

On top of being a master on the steep stuff Pica’s, quite unsurprisingly, a fully-certified UIAGM (IFMGA) high mountain guide.

Being part of the revered Compagnie des Guides de Chamonix (the group of mountain guides who essentially invented the profession of mountain guiding), he’s part of a pool of mountain professionals who, after years of experience, have learnt every ridgeline, couloir and aiguille of the Mont Blanc massif.

In this new film, Invade Media takes us into Pica’s playground of Chamonix and dives into the mindset of the man who’s sitting at the top of the steep skiing and snowboarding world. With scenes from Waking Dream, you can expect descents of Col de la Verte, Aiguille du Peigne and Pointe Tournier, with fellow Chamoniard Sam Favret.

