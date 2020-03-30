Silver linings… no matter what happens in the world, no matter what hardships we have thrust upon us, the human race always seems to dust itself off, get our heads together and make the most of a pretty colossally bad situation (now there’s an understatement).

This is true with the recent virus pandemic, as, although there’s currently a whole load of bad going on in the world right now, the internet seems to be flooded with epic action sports and adventure movies being released totally free to view.

“The duo ride some of the most aesthetic steep faces in the Chamonix valley”

Roll up Julien ‘Pica’ Herry and Sam Favret, two Chamonix based steep aficionados – you’ll best know Pica for his effortless snowboard style and his part in this epic first descent in Chamonix. Anyway, Pica and Sam have gone and released their mindblowing ‘Waking Dream’ movie to the world – for free.

In this 27 minute masterpiece, the skier / snowboard duo ride some of the most aesthetic steep faces in the Chamonix valley including the Col de la Verte, Aiguille du Peigne and Pointe Tournier, to name just a few. We were lucky enough to view the film when it was first released in 2017, but we’re so, so glad it’s back in our lives. This one’s a banger.

