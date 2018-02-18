Ester Ledecka | Snowboarder Stuns the World by Winning Skiing Super-G Gold - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Ester Ledecka | Snowboarder Stuns the World by Winning Skiing Super-G Gold

The Czech rider put down the fastest time of the day on a pair of borrowed skis...

When snowboarder Ester Ledecka got to the bottom of the skiing Super G course at Pyeongchang, she thought the timekeepers had cocked up. “I thought this must be some mistake, that they’re going to switch the time for some others,” she said. But what she was reading was no error. The Czech snowboarder had just won the gold medal in one of the biggest upsets in Olympic skiing history.

Her victory was deemed so unlikely that US broadcaster NBC had already called the race for Austrian Anna Veith, a call they had to row back on embarrassingly. In their defence, it was the longest of long shots. Ledecka came into the race having never finished in the top 20 of a World Cup on skis before. She didn’t even own the pair of skis she competed on – she’d borrowed them off American alpine star Mikaela Shiffrin.

“Among the skiers she’d defeated was none other than Lindsey Vonn, who finished off down in sixth place.”

But regardless of the circumstances, this was an incredible feat of skill. Among the skiers she’d defeated was none other than Lindsey Vonn, who finished off down in sixth place. So how did a snowboarder end of claiming the top spot in one of the most prestigious ski disciplines?

Ledecka has apparently always been adept on both skis and a board, but she only started competing on the World Cup circuit on skis in 2016.

Ester Ledecka on top of the skiing Super G podium. Photo: Czech Team Twitter

Before that she’d focussed the bulk of her time and effort on Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) – snowboarding’s racing discipline. It’s an event she’s been very successful at, winning multiple World Cup golds and two World Championships in 2015 and 2017.

On paper there are similarities between the two sports – both involve sliding down snowy hills at high speed. But that’s about where the similarity ends. As the BBC’s Ed Leigh put it: “It’s like badminton and tennis. While the theory is the same, the strategy and technique are polar opposites.”

“It’s like badminton and tennis. While the theory is the same, the strategy and technique are polar opposites.”

Ledecka finished seventh at the Sochi Olympics in PGS, but having taken up ski racing, came into these games determined to race on both one plank and two – becoming the first person ever to do so.

She’ll certainly be in contention when the ladies PGS kicks off on Thursday, but no-one – least of all Ledecka herself – expected her to be stood on the top of a podium before then. The look on her face as she saw that time will no doubt be one of the most enduring, and endearing, images of these games.

You may also like:

My Life in Pictures | Mike Weyerhauser’s Favourite Historic Photos From the Olympics

1,218 Military-Grade Drones Were Used To Create This Giant, Flying Snowboarder Above The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Share

Topics:

article awe inspiration olympics olympics 2018 skiing olympics 2018 snowboarding olympics 2018

Related Articles

Skiing

How Izzy Atkin Won | The Tactics and Tricks Behind the 1st Ever British Skiing Medal

The 19-year-old just won the UK's first ever skiing medal. Here's how she put it down...

Izzy Atkin | How the British Skier Won Her Bronze Medal
Skiing

Slopestyle Ski Success | Isabel Atkin Wins A Bronze Medal For Team GB

A memorable slopestyle final sees Great Britain claim its first ever Olympic ski medal

Isabel Atkin Wins Bronze For Team GB | Women’s 2018 Olympic Ski Slopestyle Results
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains In England

From the Lake District's Scafell Pike to Cross Fell in the Pennines, these are England's highest points

Highest Mountain In England | Top 10
Skiing

Inside the Olympic Village | Team GB Skier Rowan Cheshire Presents 'A Day in the Life'

The British halfpipe skier shows viewers inside the athletes village with her latest vlog

Inside the Olympic Village | Team GB Skier Rowan Cheshire Presents 'A Day in the Life'
Snowboarding

Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Boardercross Final

A selection of the best action from the men's boardercross event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018

Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Boardercross Final
Snowboarding

Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe

A selection of the best photos from the women's snowboard halfpipe event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018

Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production