1,218 Military-Grade Drones Used To Create Giant, Flying Snowboarder Above The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

The snowboarder made of 1,218 drones during the Opening Ceremony on the 2018 Olympics – Screen grab: BBC iPlayer

The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony took place this morning, and it wasn’t short of weird happenings. However, one of the most spectacular sights was the amazing light show, that called upon 1,218 military-grade drones to fly in unison to create a giant snowboarder in the night sky above the Olympic arena in Pyeongchang.

The staggering display set a new Guiness World Record for the most amount of drones flown at the same time. The previous record was a comparatively measly sounding 500 drones.

The Intel drones also formed the iconic Olympic Rings – Screen grab: BBC iPlayer

The Shooting Star Drones, fitted with bright LED lights to illuminate the sky, formed the shape of a snowboarder, a bird and, of course, the Olympic rings. Although controlled by an automated software program, there was one lone person also on hand should something have gone wrong. Perhaps the only thing higher than the drones was his or her levels of anxiety during the flight.

The whole effect was genuinely spectacular, and looked like something straight out of a Disney movie (although at times it did rather take on the appearance of a strange hybrid between a Daft Punk video and 1980’s Arnie classic Running Man).