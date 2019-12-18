Pictured: Tristan riding in Kazakhstan. Photo: Dan Medhurst

That all of this sprung out of such an unpromising start says a lot about the ability of the Norwegian snowboard instructor who turned up to teach our chastened group the morning after that first, fateful brush with the snow. I can’t, unfortunately, remember his name, but I do remember thinking he was the coolest person we’d ever met. Stereotypically tall and blond, he looked and sounded like a Nordic god, and we revered him like one.

“When someone offers you your dream job, you don’t say no”

The timing helped too of course. Snowboarding was blowing up in terms of popularity, but still had its youthful edge. You didn’t see snowboarders over the age of about 25, and everything about it – from the tricks, to the board graphics, to the baggy clothes – just oozed effortless cool. As with Ali’s copy of Sidewalk (which I also remember reading that first week), every page of a snowboard magazine felt like a new window on a whole world of radness. It wasn’t like I even understood all the language, or got all the references (later I would learn that 90s snowboard mags, including Whitelines, were notorious for their in-jokes) but that just made it even cooler.

Pictured: Tristan in Switzerland. Photo: Dan Medhurst

More than anything though, the fact that I carried on with snowboarding after that bruising first encounter is testament to the addictive nature of the sport itself. Even without the help of a Chris Hemsworth-alike to teach us how to turn properly, we’d already stumbled on something fundamental during that first, foolish descent. Every now and then, between the wildly out-of-control slides to the left and right, you’d get an edge in, find your balance, and for a fleeting second, you’d almost feel in control. As we went down, those fleeting seconds would get longer and longer. It might have been incremental, but by the time we got to the bottom, we’d improved.

“The fact that I carried on with snowboarding after that bruising first encounter is testament to the addictive nature of the sport itself”

I’ve ridden all over the world in the 20 years since, from Kazakhstan to Colorado, tackling all kinds of terrain, in all kinds of conditions. But wherever you’re riding, and whatever level you’re at, the essential thrill is the same: It’s about pushing yourself to try something new, scaring yourself a bit in the process, improving incrementally and eventually nailing it. Whether you’re straight-lining a Chamonix couloir, or fumbling your way down your first green run, it’s that feeling of being in control – but not too in control – of something dangerous. That just never gets old.

