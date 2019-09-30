At a glance, snowboarding and fishing hardly seem like compatible hobbies. For starters, they require completely different states of water and only come into condition during opposing seasons. And unless you’re prepared to double up on the kit you bring with you to the mountains, you could be going hungry trying to spear your dinner with an avi probe.
“The boys headed to the high alpine of the Eastern Sierra in search of couloirs to carve and Golden Trout to cast to”
Not so for Jimmy Goodman (aka @goodmannnnnn). Every summer, he looks for the small window of time when he can combine his two favourite passions. Joined by Dave Faustini, Billy Anderson, Andrew Miller, Greg Weaver and Joey Maiz, the boys headed to the high alpine of the Eastern Sierra in search of couloirs to carve and Golden Trout to cast to.
Share