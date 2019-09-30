Credit: Andrew Miller (@Andrew_Miller)

Timing a mission to the mountains for fishing and freeriding is a tricky balance to strike. After the deepest spring snowpack in over a decade for the region, arriving too early would mean frozen lakes and no chance of getting flies in the water. Too late, and the snow would be sun-baked and slushed out. After pushing their trip back to the end of July, the boys set off in darkness towards their camp for the week at 11,500 feet.

“No matter the season or activity, any time spent in the mountains, unplugged with friends, will always be the most rewarding things in my life”

It looks like the gamble paid off. The snow was good, and the fish were biting. When the conditions were right, the crew ascended up to 13,000 feet to ride a classic Sierra couloir in primo spring corn snow. After shredding right back down to camp, it was a quick swap of the boots and board for rod and reel to hook a couple of Goldens coming out to feed.

Easy livin’ doesn’t come much easier. Cast and Carve is the wholesome, nature-loving, wilderness embracing kick up the arse we all need to sack off the chairlift queues, get off the beaten track or even just squeeze a little more riding out of your season. “It’s just always been in my blood. ”, Jimmy says. “It’s as simple as feeling that fish on the line or sinking your edge into deep snow. It’s addicting… No matter the season or activity, any time spent in the mountains, unplugged with friends, will always be the most rewarding things in my life.”

Good man, Jimmy. Right on.