It’s the end of the year. A time to reflect. A time to look back on everything that 2018 has served up. Football’s coming home. That was good wasn’t it? A good summer. Sir Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat, and all that.

Cast your mind back even further though, all the way back to February, and you’ll no doubt recall Southampton’s very own Billy Morgan soaring through the South Korean sky and claiming himself a spot on the Olympic podium.

Morgan’s bronze winning front-side 1440 triple with mute and tail-grab in the Big Air was a landmark moment for British snowboarding. An up-yours to the critics and, alongside Izzy Atkin’s bronze medal in ski slopestyle and James “Woodsy” Woods’ excellent fourth, also in ski slopestyle, an indicator of just how far Great Britain has come in competitive snow sports.

Pictured: Jenny Jones winning bronze at Sochi 2014. The story features in ‘Radical Gains’

‘Radical Gains: The GB Park and Pipe Story’ charts the fascinating journey of the country’s ascent to Olympic success. From the early days of British skiing and snowboarding right through to the joyous scenes we witnessed at PyeongChang 2018, it’s a proper, unashamed, deep-dive.

Edited by Sam Mellish and Matt Barr, introduced by Pat Sharples and Ed Leigh, and with photography from Sam Mellish, Matt Georges, Dan Milner, Mike Weyerhaeuser and many more – this has got Christmas present to yourself written all over it.

To buy it (RRP: £30), head on over to the Diesel Books website.

