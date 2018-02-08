Team GB Snowboard Medal Hope Katie Ormerod Ruled Out of Olympics With Heel Injury - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Team GB Snowboard Medal Hope Katie Ormerod Ruled Out of Olympics With Heel Injury

Ormerod was one of britains brightest hopes for a medal at the 2018 Olympics

Heartbreak for Britain’s Katie Ormerod as she missed the 2018 Olympics – Photo: Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod is out of the 2018 Olympics after fracturing her heel. The 20-year-old from Yorkshire, who was among the favourites in both Big Air and Slopestyle but will now miss out on both, having suffered the injury while training on Thursday.

The British Olympic Association have confirmed that Ormerod will undergo surgery on Friday.

Dan Hunt, British Ski & Snowboard’s performance director, told press: “Her determined and fearless nature will see her come back from this and reach the exciting potential and future that is ahead of her. Her team-mates will now be giving their all for her as well as their nation.”

Katie had previously suffered a minor wrist fracture in practice on Wednesday but, despite that was still intending to compete in the Olympic Slopestyle event on Sunday.

Katie Ormerod will miss out on both Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air at the 2018 Olympics – Photo: Ed Blomfield

This sad news will be particularly heartbreaking for Ormerod as she just narrowly missed out on making it to Sochi Olympics in 2014 with an injury. Speaking to Mpora recently, she discussed that setback: “I tried to go to the last Olympics in Sochi, but I was really unlucky and got a knee injury just before the games. Nothing went my way but now I’m really glad because now, going in to Pyeongchang, I know what to expect.”

It’s an indication of Katie Ormerod’s maturity that suggests that, while she may be reeling now, she will be back, fitter stronger, and hungrier than ever. And don’t forget, at her age, she has at least two more Olympic cycles left.

At the 2018 Olympics Katie was set to compete in both the Slopestyle Event, which takes place on Sunday, and the Big Air which begins on Monday 19th. Ormerod represented one of Team GB’s brightest hopes for a skiing or snowboarding medal from the games.

“It would be a dream come true, if I get a medal, if not two.” Katie said to Mpora. “That’s definitely my aim.”

In 2014, at the age of just 16, Katie Ormerod beacame the first female snowboarder on the planet to land a Backside Double Cork 1080 – three full rotations with two off-axis flips, all while flying through the air. Last year, Ormerod became the first Briton ever to win a Slopestyle World Cup event, an accolade that added to the Bronze she won at the X Games in the same year.

“I’m quite a driven person and I’ve always wanted to go to the Olympics. I’ve always wanted to make it happen,” she said. Unfortunately this is not to be her year, but there’s no doubt in our minds that Katie Ormerod will be back.

All of us at Mpora are wishing Katie the swiftest of recoveries.

Share

Topics:

olympics olympics 2018 snowboarding olympics 2018

Related Articles

Snowboarding

From Underdogs to Overachievers | The Secret Story Behind Britain’s Winter Olympians

How have Team GB's skiers & snowboarders come so far in a few short years?

From Underdogs to Overachievers | The Secret Story Behind Britain’s Winter Olympians
Snowboarding

My Life in Pictures | Photographer Mike Weyerhaeuser's Favourite Winter Olympic Shots

The adventure photographer talks us through the best five pictures he's taken at the Games...

Mike Weyerhaeuser’s Best Winter Olympic Photographs | My Life In Pictures
Snowboarding

Adventure Destination Of The Month | Pyeongchang

Pyeongchang is hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics, but it's not just Olympians who should be headed there

Pyeongchang | Adventure Travel Guide
Skiing

Adventure-gram | Olympic Skier James 'Woodsy' Woods

The social side of skiing on top of the world

Olympic Skier James 'Woodsy' Woods | Adventure-gram
Snowboarding

Going For Gold | The Katie Ormerod Interview

We caught up with one of Team GB’s brightest medal hopes ahead of the 2018 Olympics

Going For Gold | The Katie Ormerod Interview
Snowboarding

Billy Morgan | Is Snowboarding Too Cool for Its Own Good?

“If you think back to the origins of board sports it was just being a rebel renegade..."

Billy Morgan | Is Snowboarding Too Cool for Its Own Good?
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production