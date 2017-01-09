Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod celebrates her Big Air world Cup victory – Photo: YouTube / FIS

This weekend, Katie Ormerod made history by becoming the first British Snowboarder ever to win a Big Air World Cup event. Bradford born Katie, 19, was competing at the FIS event at the Krylatskoye Sports Centre in Moscow, Russia.

The conditions in Moscow could fairly be called testing; the temperature dropped to below -30°C, making keeping warm and limber a challenge for of the competitors all involved, including fellow Brit’ Jamie Nicholls who placed 16th in the men’s event.

“It feels amazing, I’ve always wanted to win a World Cup”

This wasn’t enough to stop Ormerod stomping a switch front five and a back seven on the night – the latter of which was landed cleaner than your kitchen when your parents come to visit. It was enough to see Katie pip three-time World Cup winner Anna Gasser to the top spot on the podium by just 0.25 of a point.

