Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup

The 19 year-old snowboarder made history on top of the podium in Russia last weekend

Katie Ormerod celebrates her Big Air world Cup victory – Photo: YouTube / FIS

This weekend, Katie Ormerod made history by becoming the first British Snowboarder ever to win a Big Air World Cup event. Bradford born Katie, 19, was competing at the FIS event at the Krylatskoye Sports Centre in Moscow, Russia.

The conditions in Moscow could fairly be called testing; the temperature dropped to below -30°C, making keeping warm and limber a challenge for of the competitors all involved, including fellow Brit’ Jamie Nicholls who placed 16th in the men’s event.

“It feels amazing, I’ve always wanted to win a World Cup”

This wasn’t enough to stop Ormerod stomping a switch front five and a back seven on the night – the latter of which was landed cleaner than your kitchen when your parents come to visit. It was enough to see Katie pip three-time World Cup winner Anna Gasser to the top spot on the podium by just 0.25 of a point.
Katie Ormerod Makes History as the First Woman to Land a Double Cork 1080

Katie Ormerod watches on as the judges deliver her winning score at the Big Air Wold Cup event in Moscow – Photo: YouTube / FIS

Commenting on her win afterwards, Katie told local media “It feels amazing, I’ve always wanted to win a World Cup, and I’m really happy to win it here. I hope there’s more to come. I would love to get another podium and hopefully will win [at the next Big Air World Cup] in Quebec. I just keep pushing and try to get it again.”

British Snowboarding And Freestyle Skiing’s Budget More Than Doubles Following Olympic Success!

The World Cup win for Katie, who’s part of  the UK Park And Pipe team, is more than just another piece of hardware in her trophy case. The 2018 Winter Olympics, held in Pyeonchang, South Korea, will feature a snowboard Big Air Event, and this win will give her extra confidence knowing she can win the big comps, when the pressure’s on, and in the most testing of conditions.

The final scoreboard sees GB Park And Pipe rider Katie Ormerod take number 1 spot – Photo: YouTube / FIS

Congratulations, Katie, from everybody at Mpora. Here’s hoping the success for you and all of Team GB continues throughout 2017 and well into the Olympic year.

production