Oasis, fading footballing success, The Royle Family, The Happy Mondays, black pudding, Coronation Street, The Stone Roses, rain, constant fucking rain, Emmeline Pankhurst, British Cycling Success, The Hacienda, EDM (nee: dance music), A Clockwork Orange, a public transport that hasn’t had it’s workers go on strike within 10 days of a new year… there’s a lot that Manchester’s famous for.
Noticeable by it’s absence on that list, is a thriving urban snowboarding scene. Despite the fact that the winter season in Manchester lasts from approximately October through to September, due to some geological abnormality where the Pennines keep the grey clouds locked above region, it’s always for too damp for any snow to stick on the ground.
Until now.
Today, The Met Office – the boffins who know about all things weather related in the UK – are warning that snowstorms and blizzards are set to hit Manchester later this week.
