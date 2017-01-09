Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Met Office Warns Manchester And Scotland Could Be Hit By Up To 20cm Of Snow This Week

Is Manchester about to get the snow dump the Alps has been waiting for?

Photo: iStock

Oasis, fading footballing success, The Royle Family, The Happy Mondays, black pudding, Coronation Street, The Stone Roses, rain, constant fucking rain, Emmeline Pankhurst, British Cycling Success, The Hacienda, EDM (nee: dance music), A Clockwork Orange, a public transport that hasn’t had it’s workers go on strike within 10 days of a new year… there’s a lot that Manchester’s famous for.

The Big Freeze | Snowboarder Casey Neistat Goes Viral Shredding Streets of New York

Noticeable by it’s absence on that list, is a thriving urban snowboarding scene. Despite the fact that the winter season in Manchester lasts from approximately October through to September, due to some geological abnormality where the Pennines keep the grey clouds locked above region, it’s always for too damp for any snow to stick on the ground.

Until now.

Today, The Met Office – the boffins who know about all things weather related in the UK – are warning that snowstorms and blizzards are set to hit Manchester later this week.

Little By Little, Noel Gallagher got the hang of snowboarding - Photo montage: Mpora

Some areas of the Greater Manchester area are expecting up to 20cm of snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday, which is approximately 20cm more than has fell in much of the Alps so far this year. What’s more, Scotland is also set to be hit by snow, later in the week as well, making Britain the nucleus of European skiing and snowboarding. Maybe.

Naturally, this being Britain, panic has already started. Mind have been lost at the ensuing traffic chaos, and the Manchester Evening news are warning about something called Thunder Snow, which sounds more like something you’d buy off a dodgy looking fella in Moss Side than you’d see occurring in the skies there.

But, of course, while road users are getting in a flap and panic, and car shops are putting the price of anti-freeze up by a million per cent, snowboarders and skiers in the areas affected, both in the North West and Scotland are already buzzing at the thought of finally hitting up those trannies and handrails they’ve eyed up for years.

Kind rail Afro – Bez hitting a down flat down somewhere in Manchester – Photo montage: Mpora

Every year there seems to be a warning that one place or another is going to be besieged by freak snowfall, freezing pigeons to the street, and forcing all but the most skilful Uber drivers to stay at home, so we’re not holding our breath. But, if it does dump in Manchester this week, Mpora will be there.

Now, where did we put that winch?

You may also like:

37 Reasons Why You Should Never Go Snowboarding

10 Best Snowboards For Beginners – 2017

Share

Topics:

Action Sports

Related Articles

Snowboarding

History Made | Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod signals Olympic intent with first every British gold at Big Air World Cup

Katie Ormerod Signals Olympic Intent With First Ever British Gold at a Big Air World Cup
Snowboarding

Into The White | Snowboarding Backcountry British Columbia With A Helicopter and The World's Best

Christian Haller talks to Mpora about the trip behind Giro's stunning new video 'Into the White'

Into The White | Snowboarding Backcountry British Columbia With A Helicopter and The World's Best
Skiing

Ski Fail | Spectacular Park Crash Results In Eight Broken Ribs And A Punctured Lung

This 18 second clip has had over 100,000 views in just two days.

Ski Fail: Brutal Double Ejection Crash Results In Eight Broken Ribs And A Punctured Lung
The Environment

Global Warning | Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?

Can snowboarding icon Jeremy Jones force Donald Trump to accept climate change is real?

Can This Snowboarding Icon Force Donald Trump To Accept Climate Change Is Real?
Skiing

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’

"Just don't call me a celebrity..."

Didn’t See That Coming! | Sir Bradley Wiggins is Going on Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’
Skiing

Waiting For Winter | 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow

Here's how to survive a ski trip when the white stuff is refusing to fall.

Waiting For Winter: 12 Ways To Enjoy A Ski Holiday When There's No Fresh Snow
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production