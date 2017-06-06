Video Of A Paraskier Coming Close To Crash-Landing On A Snowboarder Wearing A Bikini - Mpora

Video Of A Paraskier Coming Close To Crash-Landing On A Snowboarder Wearing A Bikini

This dude takes the whole Snowboard vs Skier thing to the next level...

Photo: YouTube / Watch Game

Whether you snowboard or ski, spending a day on the mountain is fun. It’s just honest to goodness fun. But that’s not to say that you can’t add a little cinnamon to the mix to make things even better.

Head out to the slopes with your pals and the good times multiply. And if the snow is pretty fresh? Now you’re talking! And what’s that? a blue sky? Halcyon days my friend.

Yes, every now and again, life throws up one of those pinch-me moments where everything seems perfect. The kind of time you’ll look back on when you’re knees are fucked and your desk job that you’ve taken to pay the rent on the flat you didn’t really want anyway stop you from getting away to the slopes, and a lone tear of joy will roll down your otherwise ashen face.

Yes, dearmy friends, every now and again, in what seems like the most fleeting of moments, life is truly good. But then, in the imortal words of Carson Parks, someone goes and spoils it all by doing something stupid like almost crashing a para-ski into a woman wearing a bikini.

Now, if through some weird quirk of the internet, the video that should be sat just below these very words fails to appear, this is going to seem, at best, like a strange series of words and, at worst, the ramblings of somebody that’s been talked into an absinth chaser during a slightly boozy lunch.

But, assuming that hasn’t happened, sit back, relax, and enjoy the misfortune.

