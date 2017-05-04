And I do notice an immediate uplift from what can only be described as a natural disaster of a morning hangover. I follow the same route François showed me on day one and it’s going brilliantly.
I ride past views of the Matterhorn on one side and see Mont Blanc in the distance on the other. I watch the layers of mist rise up over the mountains in the morning and the sun beat down on the Rhöne valley in the afternoon.
When it’s time for lunch I order a salad – a fucking salad – and wolf it down. I’m certainly not feeling 100% and the salad isn’t nearly as comforting as the bacon, but I feel the benefits of the healthy eating (and my second batch of Phizz tablets) for the rest of the day.
I felt about as stable as the future of Great Britain at the start of the day. Now I’m smashing down the slopes, appreciating the views and smiling. It comes time to retire for the weekend and get back to the techno, but I think not.
While Sven Väth closes out the festival in the MDRNTY tent, I ride on through the snow-turned-slush, breathing in the mountain air, getting my last views of the surroundings and shredding my way out of a hangover. These are my last turns of the winter and the health-kick has done me well.
Verdict: 4/5 cure. Unfortunately, hydration and healthy eating are best. Throw a piece of bacon or two into the mix and you might even have yourself the perfect cure.
The footage I’m shown of ‘Papa Sven Väth’ from closing looked brilliant, but a trip to the mountains is a trip to the slopes for us, and there’s no other way to close that out than riding lines until the lifts shut and then heading back for some brews.
With a train to catch the next morning, we call it early and I wake up feeling fresh as a daisy. Is this what it feels like to be human again? I sure would like to go skiing like this one day. The best hangover cure of all is probably, predictably, prevention.
You May Also Like
Enter Caprices | How Luxury Swiss Ski Town Crans-Montana Became a Pilgrimage Site for Techno Fans
23 Ways to Make a Chairlift Ride Incredibly Awkward
Share