



“Excusez-moi, allez-vous, monsieur?”, I wake up and see the five other folk in the gondola looking my way. The woman directly adjacent is waiting for an answer to her question, which roughly translates as: “you alright mate?”

Fair enough, I think, given that I had just fallen asleep in a cable car. “Yes, sorry,” I reply. “I mean ‘oui, pardon’. It’s been a long day.”

In truth it had been a long weekend. I’m in Crans-Montana, Switzerland combining three days of skiing with four days of partying at Caprices Festival, where the biggest names in techno play from 12 noon everyday to 6am the next morning.

This is day three, and I’m the only one in the gondola with salopettes on my legs and goggles on my head. I get talking to the other inhabitants, whose line of questioning goes something along the lines of: “Are you the only one skiing and doing the festival? Is there even enough snow?”