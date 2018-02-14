Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe - Mpora

Japanese rider Raibu Katayama sends it high above the Halfpipe in qualifications – Photo: Sam Mellish

While all about the Olympics is a chance to get expert insight into the action on the snow, we have to admit they’re still very much a visual event. Which is why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish shooting every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.

For the past few days Sam’s battled freezing temperatures and, no doubt equally cold toes to photograph the men’s snowboard Halfpipe. Neither the Halfpipe finals or qualifiers features any British interest, but with the notable exception of 2014 gold medalist Iouri ‘iPod’ Podladtchikov, they did feature the very best halfpipe riders in the world, putting everything on the line to bag the Olympic gold medal.

In the end, Shaun White had to put down the best halfpipe run he’s ever done to claim gold from second place Ayumu Hirano, who’s also saved his best ever run for the finals, as did bronze medalist Scotty James.