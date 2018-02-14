Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe - Mpora

Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe
A selection of the best photos from the men's snowboard halfpipe event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018
14th February 2018
Japanese rider Raibu Katayama sends it high above the Halfpipe in qualifications – Photo: Sam Mellish
the Olympics is a chance to get expert insight into the action on the snow, we have to admit they’re still very much a visual event. Which is why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish shooting every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.
For the past few days Sam’s battled freezing temperatures and, no doubt equally cold toes to photograph the men’s
snowboard Halfpipe. Neither the Halfpipe finals or qualifiers features any British interest, but with the notable exception of 2014 gold medalist Iouri ‘iPod’ Podladtchikov, they did feature the very best halfpipe riders in the world, putting everything on the line to bag the Olympic gold medal.
Shaun White had to put down the best halfpipe run he’s ever done to claim gold from second place Ayumu Hirano, who’s also saved his best ever run for the finals, as did bronze medalist Scotty James.
The Shaun White Fan Club were out in force, hoping El Blanco could make up for his disappointment in Sochi, four years ago - Photo: Sam Mellish
With such a packed field, the Olympic Halfpipe competition drew attention for everywhere - Photo: Sam Mellish
Taku Hiraoka from Japan with a big Method in qualifying - Photo: Sam Mellish
Jake Pates from the USA, spots his landing during qualifications - Photo: Sam Mellish
Peetu Piiroinen was back for yet another Olympics - Photo: Sam Mellish
Ben Ferguson styles one out in qualifications - Photo: Sam Mellish
Chase Josey enjosy a stylish butter up the wall of the pipe on a throw-away run in qualifying - Photo: Sam Mellish
Disappointment is etched all over Elias Allenspach - Photo: Sam Mellish
Yiwei Zhang proves that China's snowboarders are more than just gymnasts - Photo: Sam Mellish
Big things are expected of Japan's Raibu Katayama - Photo: Sam Mellish
The first of Halfpipe's Big Three, Ayumu Hirano from Japan drops in and goes gigantic - Photo: Sam Mellish
Ayumu with a double grab. Double the style, double the spin-speed - Photo: Sam Mellish
The cameras are trained on Ayumu Hirano, one of the favourites to win - Photo: Sam Mellish
Ayumu Hirano awaits the judges verdict in qualifying - Photo: Sam Mellish
Complete with boxing-style gloves, Scotty James from Australia, drops in to qualifying - Photo: Sam Mellish
And the judges like what they see, Scotty James qualifies ahead of rival Ayamu - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White, looking for redemption after his disappointment in Sochi, begins qualifying with a monster air - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White is gunning for first place in qualifying knowing it will be an advantage in the finals - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White, playing to the camera as he awaits the judges verdict - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White soaks up the love from the crowd after qualifying first for the Olympic Halfpipe finals - Photo: Sam Mellish
The Halfpipe at the Pheonix snowpark in Pyeongchang is ready for a final. Little did we know what a final it would be - Photo: Sam Mellish
Photographers snap away as Chase Josey from the USA flies overhead - Photo: Sam Mellish
Kent Callister's Method on the fist hit on his stock-run is truly a thing of beauty - Photo: Sam Mellish
Jan Scherrer represented Switzerland in the finals. Would the podium have looked different if Scherrer countryman Iouri 'iPod' Podladtchikov had qualified? - Photo: Sam Mellish
Again, support was strong for Shaun White - Photo: Sam Mellish
But White wasn't the only American in the final. USA's Jake Pates was sending it - Photo: Sam Mellish
Patrick Burgener, from Switzerland, won a lot of fans in the final with his laid back, fun loving aproach - Photo: Sam Mellish
Burgener also impressed the judges, who rewarded him with a not-too-shabby 5th place in the snowboard halfpipe final - Photo: Sam Mellish
Peetu Piiroinen wasn't so lucky, and couldn't stick a run in what many assume will be the Finnish wizard's final Olympic games - Photo: Sam Mellish
In the finals of halfpipe, Raibu Katayama went big, but had to settle for 7th overall - Photo: Sam Mellish
USAs Ben Ferguson shows why he's been crowned by many as the people's champion - Photo: Sam Mellish
Ben Ferguson with a gigantic hit in the halfpipe finals - Photo: Sam Mellish
Despite being one of the most creative riders in the field, Ferguson had to settle for fourth, just missing out on the medals - Photo: Sam Mellish
With only three riders left, the atmosphere among the watching crowds started to spike - Photo: Sam Mellish
Ayumu Hirano was the first of the three favourites to drop in - Photo: Sam Mellish
Ayuma Hirano landed his best ever run in half pipe, sticking back-to-back 1440's and back-to-back 1260's. Hell it was the best run anybody had ever landed - Photo: Sam Mellish
Scotty James was the penultimate rider do drop. Despite a massive run, the judges decision left him with the bronze medal. The result meant Gold was all to play for - Photo: Sam Mellish
At the bottom of the pipe, a no doubt disappointed Scotty James hugs Ayumu Hirano, who was in first place with one rider left to drop in to the halfpipe final - Photo: Sam Mellish
That rider was Shaun White. Back-to-back 14's, and back-to-back 12's like his rival, but landed earlier in his run gave the judges a tough decision between White and Hirano - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White, holds his head after his final run of the mens Snowboard Halfpipe competition, presumably bracing himself to claim victory as hard as he could - Photo: Sam Mellish
Yes, the judges decide White's run was better than that of Hirano, and the fairytale is complete for El Blanco , - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White, once again, realising it's lonely at the top - Photo: Sam Mellish
Scotty James, steps up to collect his Olympic Bronze - Photo: Sam Mellish
While Japan's Ayumu Hirano, claims Silver - Photo: Sam Mellish
Right to left, Scotty James (Aus) is stoked with Bronze, Shain White (USA) is ecstatic with Gold, and Ayumu Hirano (Jpn) remains as cool as fuck about his Silver - Photo: Sam Mellish
Three-time Olympic Gold medalist Shaun White lets the moment sink in - Photo: Sam Mellish
Shaun White celebrates with one of the USA coaches, a proud moment and a clean sweep of Golds for Team USA in the snowboarding so far - Photo: Sam Mellish
The ambraces don't stop for Shaun White following his halfpipe win at the 2018 Olympic games - Photo: Sam Mellish
Finally, the emotion becomes too much for Shaun White, the 2018 Olympic Halfpipe Gold medalist - Photo: Sam Mellish
