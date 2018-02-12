Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle - Mpora

Seppe Smits of Belgium sending it. Photo: Sam Mellish

Reading all about the Olympics is all very well, but they’re very much a visual event. Which is why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish shooting every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.

For the past few days Sam’s done a stellar job of photographing the men’s snowboard slopestyle, which culminated in Red Gerard’s unlikely (but very welcome) victory yesterday. Here’s a selection of Sam’s best shots from the two days of competition.