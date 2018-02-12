Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle - Mpora

Photo Gallery | The Best Shots from the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle
A selection of the best photos from the men's snowboard slopestyle event at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018
Seppe Smits of Belgium sending it. Photo: Sam Mellish
Reading all about
the Olympics is all very well, but they’re very much a visual event. Which is why we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish shooting every bit of action for us during the Olympic period.
For the past few days Sam’s done a stellar job of photographing the men’s snowboard slopestyle, which culminated in Red Gerard’s unlikely (but very welcome) victory yesterday. Here’s a selection of Sam’s best shots from the two days of competition.
Billy Morgan hits the kickers in qualifying. Photo: Sam Mellish
Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand was one of the surpises of the contest, qualifying to finals with a super high score and acquitting himself well. Switch BS 5 Melon. Photo: Sam Mellish
Canadian fans take time from cheering for McMorris et al to shoot a selfie. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Chris Corning of the USA was reckoned to have been judged harshly for his first qualifying run, and didn't make it to finals. Photo: Sam Mellish
The scoreboard. Photo: Sam Mellish
Chairlifts over the Phoenix Snow Park. Photo: Sam Mellish
Red gets a hug from a family member after qualifying to the finals. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Hiroaki Kunitake of Japan. Photo: Sam Mellish
Jamie Nicholls from the UK was unlucky not to qualify through for finals. Photo: Sam Mellish
Nick Coultas, father of Team GB snowboarder Rowan Coultas, has been rocking the bottom of the course for the past few days. Photo: Sam Mellish
Marcus Kleveland of Norway was a hot favourite for the gold, but couldn't put a clean run down. Photo: Sam Mellish
Red Gerard, the eventual gold medallist, is congratulated by his mother Jen after qualifying for finals. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Marcus Kleveland sending it deep. Photo: Sam Mellish
Max Parrot on his "nob-a-day" (or "no bad day", depending on how you read it) board. He ended up second. Photo: Sam Mellish
Mons Roisland of Norway, who qualified for the final but then sadly nailed himself warming up for it. Photo: Sam Mellish
Niklas Mattsson of Sweden with a Switch FS 3 Indy in the final. Photo: Sam Mellish
Niklas Mattsson greets the fans. Photo: Sam Mellish
Petr Horak of the Czech Republic went huuuge in qualifying, but it wasn't enough to earn a place in the final. Photo: Sam Mellish
Redmond Gerard showing the style that won him the gold. Photo: Sam Mellish
Redmond Gerard launches into a switch back 9. Photo: Sam Mellish
Rene Rinnekangas of Finland broke his arm, but still seems to be in good spirits. Photo: Sam Mellish
Roope Tonteri of Finland, reliably one of the craziest riders in the field. Photo: Sam Mellish
Rowan Coultas from the UK, who unfortunately also failed to qualify for finals. Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy Morgan and Rowan Coultas from the UK share a joke in practise. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Sebastien Toutant of Canada was on course for a really high scoring run in finals when he fell on the last kicker. Photo: Sam Mellish
Korean fans with crazy headgear. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Sebastien Toutant of Canada with a Cab 12 nosegrab. Tidy, Photo: Sam Mellish
Red Gerard's family had printed out pictures of his face, so it was everywhere. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Stef Vandeweyer of Belguim, with a super steezy tweak in qualifying. Photo: Sam Mellish
Seppe Smits of Belgium sending it. Photo: Sam Mellish
Tyler Nicholson of Canada, qualified for finals but didn't make much of a mark on the contest after that. Photo: Sam Mellish
Torgeir Bergrem of Norway, with a frontside 10 Indy. Photo: Sam Mellish
Staale Sandbech of Norway, is always a contender. Unfortunately he finished just outside the medals this time, in 4th. Photo: Sam Mellish
Red can scarcely believe it when he's won. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Disbelief is shorty followed by elation. Photo: Sam Mellish
The podium: Redmond Gerard, USA Gold. Max Parrot, Canada, Silver and Mark McMorris, Canada Bronze. Celebrations following men's Snowboard Slopestyle Finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on the 11th February 2018 in Phoenix Snow Park. Photo: Sam Mellish
Red poses dutifully with an American flag for the waiting photographers. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Redmond Gerard is congratulated by family members after his win. Photo: Sam Mellish
Mark McMorris and Max Parrot of Canada, who got silver and bronze, pose with a flag for photographers. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Max Parrot negotiates the media scrum. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
Canadian fans out in force. Photo: Tristan Kennedy
