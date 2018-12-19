Slice 'n' Dice | Volume 4 - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Slice ‘n’ Dice | Volume 4

When the sun goes down in Niseko, the shredders come out to play

Be honest. When was the last time you watched the fourth film of a movie franchise and thought “Yeah, you know what, this one is the best of the lot”? I’ll tell you when: never. It has literally never happened. Fourth films are, by and large, a steaming bag of horse shit; cash-ins on a winning formula, a victory for the fat cats over any lingering sense of artistic credibility. They’re awful. Just awful.

Then we sat back and watched ‘Slice ‘n’ Dice: Volume 4′ and, well, we saw things in a whole new light. The fourth instalment of this snowboarder’s wet dream video series takes the action to Niseko, Japan, for some sweet, sweet, sweet night-time carving combos backed up by a banging tune (‘Road’ by LIP).

It’s great. Really, bloody, great.

Featuring Dave Crozier of Real Snowboarding and Lewis Sonvico of SuperRad, filmed by Sam McMahon and Ed Blomfield, and supported by Nidecker Snowboards, you need to get this in your eyeballs.

You May Also Like

Radical Gains | How GB Park and Pipe Charted the Course to Olympic Glory

Making The Most Of The ‘Beast From The East’ | We Went Snowboarding In Northern Ireland

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article awe inspiration video

Related Articles

Tech

Review | Handpresso Pump Black Manual Espresso Maker

Coffee enthusiast Paul Evans gives his coffee-stained verdict on a portable espresso maker

Review | Testing The Handpresso Pump Black Manual Espresso Maker
Tech

Tech Review | How Scotland Killed My £49.99 'Aldi Drone'

Here's what happened when we put the budget supermarket's drone option through its paces

Aldi Drone Review | We Tested The £49.99 Balco FPV HD Camera Drone Before Scotland Killed It
Travel

Top 10 | Travel Destinations 2019

Make 2019 the year you party in Asian pow and score the empty wave of your life

10 Destinations You Need To Visit In 2019
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Are these the greatest videos the world has ever seen? We'll let you be the judge

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Nick Bullock Interview | How The Alpinist Escaped Prison Life

British climber Nick Bullock has spent more time in prison than some murderers

Nick Bullock Interview | How The Alpinist Escaped His Life As A Prison Officer
Snowboarding

Radical Gains | How GB Park and Pipe Charted the Course

New book, from Diesel Books, celebrates just how far Britain has progressed on snow

Radical Gains | How GB Park and Pipe Charted the Course to Olympic Glory
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production