When Vin Diesel told his friends in 2001 that he wanted ‘The Fast and The Furious’ franchise to run until the end of time, I bet they laughed at him. “Your dreams are built on too simple a premise, Vinny,” they probably said, “Cars going fast in film after film… there’s no way this has the making of a franchise.” But Mr Diesel (talk about nominative determinism for a man who stars in films about automobiles) knew. He knew, deep in his gut, that he was onto a winner; onto something special.

In much the same way that ‘The Fast and The Furious’ franchise has “cars going fast’ nailed down, the ‘Slice ‘n’ Dice’ series has had carving-focused snowboarding well and truly locked up for a while now. This latest episode, filmed by Sam McMahon and Ed Blomfield, was shot in Samoëns, France, and features the usual pair of Dave Crozier and Lewis Sonvico. It’s another belter. Give it a watch.

Credit: Ed Blomfield

Credit: Ed Blomfield

