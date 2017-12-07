From The Simpsons To South Park | 16 Snowboard Graphics Inspired By TV - Mpora

From The Simpsons To South Park | 16 Snowboard Graphics Inspired By TV

If you're obsessed with Downton Abbey, you're going to leave here disappointed

In one corner, you have snowboarding. In the other, you have sitting on the sofa and watching television. From a health point of view, the physical act of snowboarding might seem like a far healthier thing to do. But alas, anyone who’s even spent just a few nights immersed in snowboard culture will know that there’s not much in it. Binge-drinking, excessive quantities of pizza, and some other stuff we won’t go into here makes chain-viewing ‘Rick and Morty’ while eating an entire multi-pack of Real McCoy’s look relatively tame in comparison.

Anyway, that intro leads us neatly (or messily, depending on your viewpoint) onto these snowboard graphics inspired by a variety of TV shows. We’re not going to lie. The Simpsons feature heavily.

1) South Park

2) South Park (Again)

3)The Muppets

4) Breaking Bad

5) Adventure Time

6) The Simpsons

7) The Simpsons (Again)

8) The Simpsons (One More Time)

9) The Simpsons (It’s a Popular Show, Guys)

10) Game of Thrones

11) Rick and Morty

12) Rick and Morty (Again)

13) Dragon Ball Z

14) Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles

15) Pokémon

16) Peanuts/The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show

Topics:

