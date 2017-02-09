Watch: Shaun White Take A Couple Of Young Snowboarders On A Lesson They'll Never Forget - Mpora

Watch: Shaun White Take A Couple Of Young Snowboarders On A Lesson They’ll Never Forget

'The Flying Tomato' has been passing on his snowboarding wisdom at Mammoth Mountain.

Depending on who you ask, and what exactly those people you ask have been reading, the name of snowboarding icon Shaun White can conjure up a wide variety of things. Snowboarding? Obviously. X Games winner? Of course. Guitarist? Yeah, he dabbles. Church of Fudge? What’s that? Nope. No. Let’s not talk about it. Moving on. Never mind. Fingers in the ears. LA-LA-LA-LA-LA. Not listening.

Anyway, we doubt that  many of you have the ‘Flying Tomato’ down as a snowboarding instructor. Before you send El Blanco your pocket money stuffed into an envelope though, and record a charity single for him, you should know that Mr. White isn’t charging for his services as a teacher of shred. He’s doing it because, well he talks about the Mammoth Grand Prix and ‘Air + Style’ at the start so go figure.

The ginger prince of winter surprised two young rookie snowboarders recently by showing up at their lesson and telling them he’d be their instructor for the day. To say the kids were stoked about it all would be the understatement to end all understatements. In fact, one of the little snowboarders enjoyed his time with Shaun so much that he announced his total retirement from the sport of skiing. Big talk.

