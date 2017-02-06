Where Can I Learn To Snowboard Indoors In The UK - Everything You Need To Know About Learning To Snowboard In A Dome - Mpora

Where Can I Learn To Snowboard Indoors In The UK – Everything You Need To Know About Learning To Snowboard In A Dome

Looking for indoor snowboarding lessons near you? Here's where you can learn, how much it will cost, and how to get there

Are you looking for snowboarding lessons in the UK, but fancy avoiding the unpredictable nature of British weather? If so, we have some good news: there are a whole bunch of indoor snowboarding facilities in the UK.

In fact, there are six facilities nationwide, so the answer to “is there indoor snowboarding my me?” is a resounding “Yes!” with the possible caveat that you may need to hop on a train or get a lift for half an hour if you don’t drive.

Yes, while the UK may not have any mountains on the scale of those in France and the rest of the Alps, it has a series of indoor facilities where you can learn to snowboard. They’re often called Snowdomes or Fridges by those in the know, and they all offer snowboarding lessons on a regular basis, and in a safe, well maintained, indoor environment.

Snowboarding Beginners: Where Can I Find Snowboarding Lessons In The UK?

Now you know these indoor facilities exist , you’re probably asking “how much are snowboarding lessons, how long do they last, and where is the nearest place to lean to snowboard indoors by me? Thankfully, we’ve gathered together all you need to know about learning to snowboard indoors in the UK in one handy place.

1) Chill FactorE – Manchester

Want to learn to snowboard in Manchester? Chill FactorE lessons will have you shredding in no time – PhotoL Chill FactorE

About Chill FactorE

Snowboarding in Manchester!? You’d better believe it. Chill FactorE (a bit like “factory” but most people lose the ‘E’ and pronounce it as “factor”) is an indoor snow centre in Trafford Park, Manchester.

It features a snow play area, a beginners slope, and the main 180 metre long slope, which is the longest indoor snowboard slope in the UK. It’s served by a pair of button lifts, either side of the main slope, which will whisk you back to the top in no time.

Learn to snowboard at Chill FactorE

Chill FactorE has a whole range of snowboarding lessons on offer. If you’re a beginner snowboarder looking to learn from new, somebody looking to improve their skills, or if you snowboarder before and want a refresher, Chill FactorE can accommodate.

If you’ve never stood on a board before, Chill FactorE offer a snowboard taster session, so you can see if you like it. Designed for complete novices of all ages (eight years old and above), they start at £22.00 for a 50 minutes session.

Where Can I Buy Cheap Snowboarding Gear In The UK?

Of course, Chill FactorE also offers more advanced lessons, ideal whether you’re a beginner snowboarder, or an experienced rider who’s looking to take your technique to the next level. Lessons begin at £65 for one hour 50 minutes of tuition, or £165 for a day long course. 50 minute private lessons are also available from £100.

Children must be eight years-old or above for snowboard lessons, and anybody under ten years old must be accompanied by a paying adult on the same lesson. Peak time at Chill FactorE is after 6pm on week days, all weekends, and on selected bank holidays.

How to find Chill FactorE

For more on snowboarding lessons at Chill FactorE Manchester see the website.

2) The Tamworth Snowdome – Tamworth

Learn how to snowboard at Tamworth Snowdome – Photo: Tamworth Snowdome

About Tamworth Snowdome

The Tamworth Snowdome was the UK’s very first indoor snowboarding facility, opening way back in 1994. As such, it rightfully boasts about being the birthplace of British snowboarding (indoors, at least). Being the first of it’s kind is the reason why all indoor snowboarding facilities in the UK are often referred to as snowdomes.

Known by regular users at Tamlandz, or simply just The Dome, Tamworth Snowdome has a whopping 170 metre long slope, including a steeper dog-leg at the top, which adds some nice variety.

Learn to snowboard at Tamworth Snowdome

If you want to learn how to snowboard in the Midlands, then the Tamworth Snowdome is for you. They’ve been teaching people how to snowboard in Tamworth for over 20 years now, so know a thing or two.

If you’re a complete beginner looking for snowboarding lessons, then the Snowdome has three packages designed specifically with you in mind. You can book a two hour group lesson, starting from £64 for adults, a three hour Fast Track lesson, starting at £89, and a full day of lessons which will cost £169 per person.

The same package of group lessons are also available to younger riders aged between eight and fifteen. Two hour lessons start from £53, three hours are £75, with the full day being the same as the adult price, £169.

If you’re already an experienced rider, but want lessons to improve your snowboarding technique, Tamworth offer a three hour lesson, which starts at just £43.

If you’re looking for snowboarding lessons for very young children then Tamworth Snowdome can help. They run Kinder sessions designed for children aged between four and seven years-old, which start at £24 for 45 minutes of tuition.

How to find Tamworth Snowdome

For more on snowboarding lessons at Tamworth Snowdome, see the website.

4) SnoZone Yorkshire, Castleford

Learning to snowboard in Yorkshire? Sure thing, if you head to SnoZone

About SnoZone Yorkshire,

SnowZone in Castleford is the best place to learn to snowboard indoors in Yorkshire. The indoor facility is housed within the XCape entertainment facility, so some people call it XCape, not SnoZone. Many local snowboarders refer to it simply as Cas. They’re all referring to the same indoor snowboarding slope though, so don’t feel confused.

Snowboarding Gear: 10 Cheap Snowboarding Pants For Under £100

Many of the UK’s very best snowboarders have cut their teeth a SnoZone Yorkshire, with the likes of Jamie Nicholls and Katie Ormerod still spotted cruising the 170 metre long slope from time to time.

Learn to snowboard at SnoZone Yorkshire,

Are you looking for indoor snowboarding lessons in Yorkshire? If so, SnoZone is the place for you. 90 minute snowboarding lessons start from £38.99 for adults, and £28.99 for an hour of tutorial for seven to 15 year-olds.

These lessons will guide you from your first steps onto a board, right through to learning everything you’ll need for a full day on a mountain. Three hour lessons, covering more skills than the shorter sessions, start from £79 for adults and £59.99 for juniors.

If you want a crash-course in snowboarding, SnoZone Yorkshire offer a full day of tuition which will take you through everything you need to know to be an accomplished snowboarder in one eight hour session. These day long snowboard lessons start from £179.

How to find SnoZone Yorkshire

For more on snowboarding lessons at SnoZone Yorkshire, Castleford, see the website

5) SnoZone Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes isn’t just about roundabouts and ornamental cows – you can have snowboard lessons there too

About SnoZone Milton Keynes

Belonging to the same group as it’s sister-site in Yorkshire, SnoZone Milton Keynes is housed in the XCape centre in, you guessed it, the high-art-concept city Milton Keynes.

Opened in 2000, SnowZone Milton Keynes enjoys a fun, 170 metre long slope, which is served on both flanks by a pair of swift button lifts. Oh, and what do local snowboarders call SnoZone Milton Keynes? MK, the imaginative scamps.

Lean to snowboard at SnoZone Milton Keynes

Looking for snowboarding lessons in Milton Keynes? You’re in luck, SnoZone have got you covered with a host of options, whether you’re a complete novice or already know your way around a board. As you’d maybe expect, being the same company as SnoZone Yorkshire, the lessons and pricing structure at SnoZone Milton Keynes are the same as the indoor slope in Castleford.

10 Of The Best Snowboarding Shops In The UK

Adult’s of all abilities can enjoy a 90 minute snowboard lesson from £38.99, or opt for a three hour lesson for £79. Shorter lessons for seven to 15 year-olds are also available at £28.99 for an hour, and £59 for two hours.

An intense all day snowboard lesson is also available should you want to go from zero to hero in just eight hours. If you fancy this, it costs £179.

How to find SnoZone Milton Keynes

For more on snowboarding lessons at SnoZone Milton Keynes, see the website.

6) Snow Factor – Glasgow

Looking for snowboarding lessons in Scotland? Why not learn indoors at Snow Factor?

About Snow Factor

Are you looking for snowboarding lessons in Scotland? You’re in luck because Scotland is blessed with a number of genuine, outdoor ski resorts. However, the variable weather and unpredictable conditions can make booking snowboarding lessons in advance tricky.

This is where Snow Factor in Braehead, on the banks of Glasgow’s River Clyde, comes into its own as it’s Scotland’s premier (and only) indoor snowboarding facility. It has a lengthy 168 metre long slope, along with a second, shorter slope designated for beginner snowboarders to practice on.

Learn to snowboard at Snow Factor

If you’re looking for indoor snowboarding lessons in Glasgow, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a beginner snowboarder, or somebody looking to brush up on existing skills, lessons at Snow Factor will have you shredding in no time.

If you want to learn to snowboard quickly, maybe before a trip to the mountains, the eight hour Learn To Snowboard In A Day option would be suitable, with prices starting from £169 per person.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, you can split the course over two four hour sessions on different days, which start from £99 per session for adults, and £69 for younger riders. If you fancy spreading your snowboarding lessons out further still, Snow Factor offer 90 minute session for every level of snowboarder, from novices to seasoned veterans who want to brush up on their skills. These start from £39 per person, and £29 for junior snowboarders.

How to find Snow Factor

For more on snowboarding lessons at Snow Factor, Glasgow, see the website.

