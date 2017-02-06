Are you looking for snowboarding lessons in the UK, but fancy avoiding the unpredictable nature of British weather? If so, we have some good news: there are a whole bunch of indoor snowboarding facilities in the UK.

In fact, there are six facilities nationwide, so the answer to “is there indoor snowboarding my me?” is a resounding “Yes!” with the possible caveat that you may need to hop on a train or get a lift for half an hour if you don’t drive.

Yes, while the UK may not have any mountains on the scale of those in France and the rest of the Alps, it has a series of indoor facilities where you can learn to snowboard. They’re often called Snowdomes or Fridges by those in the know, and they all offer snowboarding lessons on a regular basis, and in a safe, well maintained, indoor environment.

Snowboarding Beginners: Where Can I Find Snowboarding Lessons In The UK?

Now you know these indoor facilities exist , you’re probably asking “how much are snowboarding lessons, how long do they last, and where is the nearest place to lean to snowboard indoors by me? Thankfully, we’ve gathered together all you need to know about learning to snowboard indoors in the UK in one handy place.

1) Chill FactorE – Manchester

Want to learn to snowboard in Manchester? Chill FactorE lessons will have you shredding in no time – PhotoL Chill FactorE

About Chill FactorE

Snowboarding in Manchester!? You’d better believe it. Chill FactorE (a bit like “factory” but most people lose the ‘E’ and pronounce it as “factor”) is an indoor snow centre in Trafford Park, Manchester.

It features a snow play area, a beginners slope, and the main 180 metre long slope, which is the longest indoor snowboard slope in the UK. It’s served by a pair of button lifts, either side of the main slope, which will whisk you back to the top in no time.

Learn to snowboard at Chill FactorE

Chill FactorE has a whole range of snowboarding lessons on offer. If you’re a beginner snowboarder looking to learn from new, somebody looking to improve their skills, or if you snowboarder before and want a refresher, Chill FactorE can accommodate.

If you’ve never stood on a board before, Chill FactorE offer a snowboard taster session, so you can see if you like it. Designed for complete novices of all ages (eight years old and above), they start at £22.00 for a 50 minutes session.

Of course, Chill FactorE also offers more advanced lessons, ideal whether you’re a beginner snowboarder, or an experienced rider who’s looking to take your technique to the next level. Lessons begin at £65 for one hour 50 minutes of tuition, or £165 for a day long course. 50 minute private lessons are also available from £100.

Children must be eight years-old or above for snowboard lessons, and anybody under ten years old must be accompanied by a paying adult on the same lesson. Peak time at Chill FactorE is after 6pm on week days, all weekends, and on selected bank holidays.