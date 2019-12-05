Dark Matter | Trailer For New Travis Rice Film - Mpora

Snowboarding

Dark Matter | Trailer For New Travis Rice Film

Travis is back and he's brought an incredibly trippy-looking film with him

Travis. Travis Rice. Travvy-R. Travs. T-Rice. The Travster. The Travmeister. The Travman. T-Riz. T-Rizzy. T-Rizzy-Rizzy-Rizz-Rizz. T-Rizla. T-Rizbo. Travissimo Rissimo. The Riceman. Professor Pilau. Travz. Uncle Ben’s. Mr T. Ricey Boi. Ricey Geezer. Rice. Senor Rice. Travis Rice, the snowboarder. Travis Rice, the part-time philosopher. There’s many different ways to label Travis Rice.

One thing we can all agree on is Travis Rice’s stratospheric big name appeal, his almost unparalleled riding level, and the fact he’s appeared in some of the most landmark films in snowboarding. From ‘That’s It, That’s All’ (2008), to ‘The Art of Flight’ (2011) to ‘The Fourth Phase’ (2016), as well as some smaller films in between, what has become abundantly clear over the years is that the build-up to and release of a Travis Rice films can feel like an event unlike virtually anything other in action sports.

“The film will see the man himself and Elias Elhardt tackling some absolute madness in remote Alaskan backcountry”

All of which leads us neatly onto the teaser trailer for Rice’s newest film ‘Dark Matter’. The film will see the man himself and Elias Elhardt tackling some absolute madness in remote Alaskan backcountry.

The film is directed by Curt Morgan, the visionary behind ‘That’s It, That’s All’ and ‘The Art of Flight’. It’s been described as being “a celebration of space and time during incredibly unique conditions at the Todrillo Mountain Lodge.”

You’re going to watch the film when it’s released, aren’t you? Don’t act like you’re not. We can read you like a book. ‘Dark Matter’ will be available this Christmas on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vimeo on Demand.

Screenshot: YouTube (Quiksilver)
