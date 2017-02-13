Wild Moose Chase | Watch a Moose Run at a Snowboarder in Jackson Hole Mountain Resort - Mpora

Snowboarding

Wild Moose Chase | Watch a Moose Run at a Snowboarder in Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Well this was unexpected...

Snowboarding is a hazardous sport. When you’re not worrying about big drops, bigger kickers or rogue skiers ploughing right through you, there’s the little matter of avoiding the angry wild moose chasing you down the slope.

Wait. That’s not happened to you?

Okay, so it’s not all that common to get chased down the piste by a moose with an eye for trouble, but it does happen. Just ask Scott Askins, who posted this clip to Instagram of one of the animals charging after his buddy while he was nailing a line at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

* Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/950440 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com. Moose no like front boards. @ricky_bates @damnskippymusic wait for it.

A video posted by Scott Askins (@scottafoto) on

See, due to a lot of snowfall in the area, moose and other animals normally more widespread have been more densely packed in to the lower areas of the wild in North America, given way to encounters like this.

We’re not sure if you’ve ever been too close to a moose, but it’s a scary experience. One time we were having a barbeque in the garden of a holiday house in Canada and a moose literally just walked in and stopped to stare. Needless to say, we went inside and left him to it. Shame. We were particularly excited about the ribs.

Remember, if you’re out in the wild, it’s essential to treat these animals with respect and act appropriately around them. They can be dangerous, but after all, you’re on their turf – so be nice!

