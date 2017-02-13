Snowboarding is a hazardous sport. When you’re not worrying about big drops, bigger kickers or rogue skiers ploughing right through you, there’s the little matter of avoiding the angry wild moose chasing you down the slope.

Wait. That’s not happened to you?

Okay, so it’s not all that common to get chased down the piste by a moose with an eye for trouble, but it does happen. Just ask Scott Askins, who posted this clip to Instagram of one of the animals charging after his buddy while he was nailing a line at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.