GB Park And Pipe Athletes Katie Omerod and James 'Woodsy' Woods Win X-Games Medals Ahead of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics - Mpora

Snowboarding

GB Park And Pipe Athletes Katie Omerod and James ‘Woodsy’ Woods Win X-Games Medals Ahead of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Here’s why Britain should be excited for the 2018 Winter Olympics

GB Park and Pipe’s Katie Ormerod takes Bronze at the X Games in Aspen – Photo: Red Bull Content pool

It’s been a staggering weekend of British success for the GB Park and Pipe team, as our nation’s snowboarders and skiers have been cleaning up all over the globe.

First of all to the X Games in Aspen, USA, where, in the wee hours of Sunday morning UK time, James ‘Woodsy’ Woods bagged his first ever X Games Gold in Ski Big Air.

The Sheffield based freestyle skier stomped a Triple Cork 1440, and a switch Triple Cork 1440 Octo Grab to see him finish on top of a world class field that included the likes of Henrik Harlaut, Kai Mahler (who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively) and Bobby Brown. Woodsy also claimed 4th in mens ski Slopestyle, a mistake on the rail section costing him a higher placed finish.

A few hours earlier, our very own Katie Ormerod added to her recent historic Big Air World Cup victory with a bronze in Women’s Slopestyle, also at the X Games. After a technical rail section at the top of the course, Katie stomped a Frontside 500, a huge Cab Nine – a trick that was her place 5th in the X Games Big Air the previous night – and a silky Back Seven to round off a stellar run.

The run was enough to bag her bronze, with only Julia Marino and Jamie Anderson finishing ahead of her, in a field that also included Silje Norendal, Cheryl Maas, and Anna Gasser; Katie’s World Cup rival.

And the success for the GB Park & Pipe team didn’t end there. Jamie Nichols also bagged a silver in the Slopestyle World Cup in Seiser Alm, Italy, only narrowly missing out on the top spot of the podium to Belgian wonderkid Seppe Smits. Britain’s Billy Morgan finished just out of the medals in 4th, with Rowan Coultas nabbing 7th. Over in women’s Slopestyle, Aimee Fuller also narrowly missed out on the podium, placing 5th overall.

And that’s not the end of the British success. This weekend GB Park And Pipe pathway riders Harry Waite and Raymond Prentice bagged gold and silver (respectively) at the World Rookie Tour – the largest global snowboard tour for under 18’s.

With the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang almost exactly 12 months away, this glorious weekend of British victories signals the intent of the entire GB Park And Pipe team. Not bad for a small, rainy island, eh?

