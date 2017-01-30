GB Park and Pipe’s Katie Ormerod takes Bronze at the X Games in Aspen – Photo: Red Bull Content pool

It’s been a staggering weekend of British success for the GB Park and Pipe team, as our nation’s snowboarders and skiers have been cleaning up all over the globe.

First of all to the X Games in Aspen, USA, where, in the wee hours of Sunday morning UK time, James ‘Woodsy’ Woods bagged his first ever X Games Gold in Ski Big Air.

Airs To The Throne | James Woods & Katie Summerhayes on the Future of Freestyle Skiing

The Sheffield based freestyle skier stomped a Triple Cork 1440, and a switch Triple Cork 1440 Octo Grab to see him finish on top of a world class field that included the likes of Henrik Harlaut, Kai Mahler (who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively) and Bobby Brown. Woodsy also claimed 4th in mens ski Slopestyle, a mistake on the rail section costing him a higher placed finish.