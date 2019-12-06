“The nice thing about a collection like this is the breadth of its appeal,” James says when the conversation shifts towards the general popularity of retro gear in relation to Dean Street, “For some it evokes great feelings of nostalgia and days gone, be that memories of the outdoors, rave scenes of the 90s, the Manchester ‘Britpop’ era or terrace culture.

“That being said, this project is primarily for the new consumers who might be discovering Berghaus’ iconic designs for the first time. These garments still have a timeless appeal as they offer an ideal mix of genuine weather protection and comfort, with a bolder distincter style. They’re perhaps a touch more fun than the often quite serious modern outdoor gear.”

“They’re perhaps a touch more fun than the often quite serious modern outdoor gear”

When my line of questioning has James weighing up whether the old school outdoor clothing trend is just a fashion thing or something that will actually lead to an increase in outside activities, his answer is optimistic and ‘glass-half full’.

“I do hope that the wider popularity of outdoor clothing will increase the amount of time people spend in nature. Our primary purpose is to inspire and equip everyone to get outside, as the benefits to physical and mental health are well proven, “ he says, “This moment is actually quite similar to the original 90s boom where people wanted functional and stylish clothing for general everyday outside use, it’s just that this time around there’s less time spent queueing in car parks for raves.”

Pictured: Beyond Retro store

“It’s always been cool, but certainly more people have caught on to that than ever before,” he replies, when I ask him whether this is the ‘coolest’ the outdoors has ever been, “The overall wellness trend, increasing popularity of extreme sports like climbing and mountain biking, and positive attention from the luxury fashion brands have all contributed to that.

“My hope is that Dean Steet can encourage or inspire some more people to embrace the outdoors and continue this positive momentum. I think the true outdoors is seen by some groups as inaccessible or elitist, and we are working on ways to encourage everyone to get out there and enjoy it in their way.”

“I think popular culture has had quite a big part to play in the shift”

When I put this exact same ‘cool’ question to Will Renwick, office colleague and editor of Outdoors Magic, his answer underlines to me just how much and how quickly the scene has changed in terms of its ‘coolness’ rating. His response to the question also shines a spotlight on the undoubted effect that social media’s pull has had on everything.

“It was only six years ago when I first started out as an outdoors writer, but still, back then hiking and camping definitely didn’t seem like a cool thing to be into. It was a bit beardy and not even in a hipster way,” he tells me, “I think popular culture has had quite a big part to play in the shift. ‘Into The Wild’ [the film starring Emile Hirsch] tapped into something for a lot of people, then we had ‘Wild’ [starring Reese Witherspoon] and more recently ‘Free Solo’, which must be the most successful outdoor-focused film ever made.

Pictured: Sprayway Torridon. Credit: Chris Johnson / Outdoors Magic

“Then, of course, there’s Instagram. Epic landscape shots and an ‘adventure’ theme do well on the app and that’s clearly got to have influenced a few people to head out into the hills.”

As someone who undoubtedly got into the outdoors for the love of being outside, rather than because it was the ‘thing’ to do; the ‘thing’ to look like you were into, I was curious to know what Will thought was behind the industry’s regular indulgence of the old-school, retro, aesthetics and why he thought the general public craved a slice of it.

“When it comes to the enthusiasm for retro outdoor stuff, I think the classic image of a rambler has something to do with that,” he says, “We tend to think of someone with red-laced boots, big woolly socks, a brightly coloured anorak and a polyester fleece. A few years ago that wasn’t seen as a good look, but now it’s cool. I guess trends often start out in a kind of ironic way. I don’t know – I’m a hiking journalist, not a fashion writer!”

You May Also Like

Nice Bit of Kit That | Columbia Men’s SH/FT OutDry™ Mid Shoe

Van Doren And The In Vogue | How Vans Became A Million Dollar Industry While Keeping Its Cool