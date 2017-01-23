It doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone can learn the sport of surfing in the UK, just like skiing and snowboarding, surfing is a sport that many people learn after in life.

Cornwall is still the place in the UK where you’re most likely to find a crowd of pupils in matching wetsuits on foamy surfboards, however there are many other places to surf in the UK and around the world that offer amazing surf tuition.

You don’t have to be a beginner to warrant a surf lesson. It doesn’t matter if you have mastered your pop and want to learn how to surf the green waves, or your out in the lineup but want to perfect your technique, all schools will have a more advanced options as well as beginner classes.

Whether you have your own surfboard and wetsuit and want a little help with improving your skills, or you’ve never stepped in the ocean before and need to learn everything from riptides to surfing etiquette and surf safety, the right surf school is out there.

St Ives Surf School (Cornwall)