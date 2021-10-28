Do you like surfing? What about sitting around in your lounge pants (aka your ‘comfies’) while watching short films about surfing, you like that too? If you answered yes on both counts here, you’re in luck. You’re in luck because our friends at Surfdome have teamed up with London Surf / Film Festival for ‘The Shorties’ – a competition celebrating the best surf shorts of the year.

There’s films that get to the heart of surf culture, films with surfers saying profound things about waves and stuff, films with surfers riding barrels and getting all spiritual off the back of it, films with surfers having a merry old time within the boundaries of a viewing time that caters nicely to the shrinking attention spans of the modern man. Tick, tick, tick and tick again compadre. Watch them below.

Between the 2nd and 4th of December 2021, the iconic Genesis Cinema in East London will be hosting the festival’s 10th edition. For more information about the event, or to find out more about the films set to feature, pay a visit to the London Surf / Film Festival website.

Window

Land Surrounded By Sea

See Saw