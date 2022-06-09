Essential Kit For Cold Water Surfing Adventures - Mpora

7 Essentials For Your Cold Water Surfing Adventures

If you’re anything like us, you’ll already be two or three chess moves ahead of the play when it comes to planning future outdoor adventures. For organised cold water surfers, in particular, getting one’s self sorted with some good gear ahead of an excursion can be the difference between a bleak time and a very nice time. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of seven essential items that will significantly improve this year’s cold water surfing trips.

Northcore Grass Mat 

£44.99

BUY HERE

Northcore’s Grass Mat is the bit of kit you didn’t know you needed. Providing a soft surface for the soles of your sore, surfed-out, feet, the Grass Mat is lined with 6mm of artificial grass and will cushion you from the discomfort of cold and hard ground. It’s one metre (diameter) of water resistant kit that’ll wash up well with wetsuit shampoo. It’s a product that’s worth its weight in gold for cold water surfers. 

Northcore Surf Shields Ear Plugs

£27.99

BUY HERE

The humble ear plug is arguably one of the most essential bits of surfing gear, with some surfers only remembering to use them once it’s too late. Injuries, infections and general water and wind damage can be kept well at bay with a decent pair and, luckily, that’s exactly what this Northcore product is. Keeping water out while letting sound in, the Northcore Ear Plugs are expertly designed with comfort and performance in mind. Coming at an affordable price, these essentials also come with a handy zip up bag; making packing (and not losing) them that little bit easier.

Northcore Bamboo Brushed Stainless Steel Flask

£34.95

Buy HERE

A stylish spin on the drinks flask that’ll blend right into any beach hut with its bamboo and brushed stainless steel finish. Your warm drink will stay at that perfect ‘just right’ temperature for up to eight hours, exactly what you need when you’re on an early morning cold water surfing excursion. Keeping those cold drinks cold, and the hot ones hot, is an essential part of your trip, so why not do it in style? 

Northcore Keypod Key Safe Surf Accessory

£29.99

BUY HERE

The Keypod Key Safe is Northcore’s streamline approach to simple security. A four-digit combination locks a fast, efficient and compact locking mechanism that’s ready to be shackled on your vehicle, an anchor point, or that other top secret place you can’t tell anyone about (don’t worry, we won’t tell). A thick steel padlock shackle enforces the strength of the system, and eliminates any weak points for potential thieves. Capable of fitting all known vehicle keys and immobilisers, you won’t have to worry about making sacrifices on which stuff goes in and which stuff stays out. Just lock up and paddle out, safe in the knowledge that your keys are just fine.

Northcore Beach Basha Changing Robes

£129.99

BUY HERE

The Beach Basha is a fine example of one of the most useful bits of kit a cold water surfer can own. This surf essential doesn’t only offer privacy, but a solid protection from the elements that’ll creep up on you when you least expect it (usually right when you’re getting changed after a surf). The thermal properties of the 100% cotton towelling in this beach robe mean you’ll be warmly insulated in the coldest of winds. The Beach Basha converts into a wearable layer for warmer weather with just an unzip and an unravel (easily converting back to the full suit when you want to get your money’s worth). At £129.99 it’s an investment but we reckon it’s one well worth making.

Northcore Waterproof Surf Backpack

£55.00

BUY HERE

This fully waterproof, fully submersible 35L backpack from Northcore comes in an array of colourways inspired by the palettes and landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. The Surf Backpack offers padded support with its back panels as well as reinforced shoulder straps, and a heavy-duty waist belt, to redistribute weight fairly and healthily. It’s a lightweight and adaptable bit of kit that’s one to consider for your next surfing trip. It looks class as well, let’s face it. 

Northcore-85L-Duffle-Bag

£69.99

BUY HERE

Northcore’s 85L duffel bag packs more than enough space for your 2022 camping trip. It’s designed to meet the demands of surfers, travellers, and adventurers all in one go. A quick release converts the bag from a shoulder-padded backpack into a haul bag, perfect for when you need to move the weight around but don’t want to sacrifice your pace or posture. As with a lot of similar Northcore products, you’ll find this to be heavy-duty and water resistant. We like the little touches like the premium anti-rust zips, and ventilated fabric. It’s little details like these that make the Northcore brand such a reliable force in the cold water surfing sphere.

