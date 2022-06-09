7 Essentials For Your Cold Water Surfing Adventures

If you’re anything like us, you’ll already be two or three chess moves ahead of the play when it comes to planning future outdoor adventures. For organised cold water surfers, in particular, getting one’s self sorted with some good gear ahead of an excursion can be the difference between a bleak time and a very nice time. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of seven essential items that will significantly improve this year’s cold water surfing trips.

Northcore Grass Mat

£44.99

Northcore’s Grass Mat is the bit of kit you didn’t know you needed. Providing a soft surface for the soles of your sore, surfed-out, feet, the Grass Mat is lined with 6mm of artificial grass and will cushion you from the discomfort of cold and hard ground. It’s one metre (diameter) of water resistant kit that’ll wash up well with wetsuit shampoo. It’s a product that’s worth its weight in gold for cold water surfers.

Northcore Surf Shields Ear Plugs

£27.99

The humble ear plug is arguably one of the most essential bits of surfing gear, with some surfers only remembering to use them once it’s too late. Injuries, infections and general water and wind damage can be kept well at bay with a decent pair and, luckily, that’s exactly what this Northcore product is. Keeping water out while letting sound in, the Northcore Ear Plugs are expertly designed with comfort and performance in mind. Coming at an affordable price, these essentials also come with a handy zip up bag; making packing (and not losing) them that little bit easier.