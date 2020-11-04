Winter Surf Jackets | 10 of the Best - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Winter Surf Jackets | 10 of the Best

If you're a cold water warrior, here's some good surfer jackets to keep you warm when you're not in the sea

Winter is once again lurching into view, a season that presents the hardy year-round surfer with all sorts of hazards. Your most immediate concern will be the plummeting water temperatures, of course. But having equipped yourself with a suitable array of winter rubber, you’d be a fool to neglect the potential for heat loss during the inevitable pre – and post- shred rituals.

The half-hour period before and after is where core warmth is so easy to lose and so difficult, several hours later, to recover. Motivation and enthusiasm, likewise. The getting out of heated cars into icy carparks, the checking of spots, the waxing up of boards, the obligatory post-surf thaw-out… a good surf jacket is non-negotiable.

“In days of yore, when winter was in the air, one simply stalked some unsuspecting ungulate and fashioned out of its carcass a free-range fur coat to hunker down in”

But what jacket, and where to find it? In days of yore, when winter was in the air, one simply stalked some unsuspecting ungulate and fashioned out of its carcass a free-range fur coat to hunker down in.

If you think you’ve got that in your locker, well, good luck to you. For most of us, though, things are more complicated. Nowadays there are brands and capsule collections, product developers and marketing teams. Which fleece lining will keep you warmest as you scale the dunes in the half-light of dawn? Which logo will mark you out as a good sort, and not as a fraud who can be dropped-in-on with impunity?

We have traipsed through the undergrowth of the surfing industry’s winter product, and can now recommend the following.

Vissla Telente Jacket

Price: £135

Buy Here

The Telente jacket is a simple design to suit any surf occasion but still serves as a key piece for everyday wear. The elasticated cuffs on this jacket seal the fit around your wrists, preventing a draft entering up the sleeves and helping you retain warmth pre and post surf. Synthetic lining in the body is lightweight and will retain its warmth if it gets wet – unlike natural down insulation. To give you that extra cosy feel, the hood features smpherpa lining.

Volcom Lidward 5k Jacket

Price: £200

Buy Here

This camo parka jacket oozes comfort and warmth, perfect for retaining body heat before heading out into the sea. The Lidward has a 5k waterproof rating; meanwhile sherpa lining through the body traps air to generate warmth and wicks moisture away to help regulate your temperature. Use the drawcord on the hem, hood and cuff fastenings to close the jacket around your body and prevent heat loss.

Rip Curl Salt Water Culture Anti Series Overtime Jacket

Price: £200

Buy Here

As part of the Anti-Series, this jacket is designed to protect you from the wind, rain and cold, so you can enjoy being outside and in the elements with the right gear. A water-repellent coating on the face fabric, 5,000 hydrostatic head rating and critically taped seams keep the water out and you dry. Synthetic insulation in the body and hood uses a baffled construction to keep it evenly spread out, plus it retains warmth and doesn’t collapse when wet.

Quiksilver Wolfs Head Jacket

Price: £220

Buy Here

Throw this jacket on for instant warmth during the wet winter season. Equipped with Quiksilver DryFlight technology this jacket is fully waterproof, while taped seams prevent moisture entering between the fabric. The body and sleeves are heavily insulated with PrimaLoft ThermoPlume and PrimaLoft Black Eco, providing the same warmth and performance as down. Both the high insulated collar and elasticated cuffs prevent heat loss.

Roark Revival Axeman Waterproof Jacket

Price: £153

Buy Here

Taking a smart approach to the typical surf jacket, this Roark Revival jacket features a full-length zip with chunky button placket that’s easy to secure even with cold fingers. Quilted flannel lining in the body adds warmth to the core, supplemented by the sherpa-lined collar, making this a highly versatile option and ideal for everyday wear, whether you’re at the coast or in the city. Internal soft stretch ribbed cuffs close the fit around your wrist to retain warmth.

Rip Curl Anti Series Search Puffer Womens Jacket

Price: £170

Buy Here

Just by looking at this jacket you can tell that it’s a warm one. Thick baffles throughout are filled with synthetic insulation trapping lots of heat, and to really wrap up warm you can pop the insulated hood up and use the drawcords to close the fit around your face. The Rip Curl Anti-Series is all about protection from the elements, and allowing you to explore the outdoors in freedom and comfort – this jacket does exactly that.

Volcom Less Is More 5k Parka Womens Jacket

Price: £155

Buy Here

Parkas are perfect for surfing missions, easy to throw on and with extra length they provide more protection from the winter elements. Sherpa lining in the body and hood feels super-soft and adds lots of warmth – this thick fleece material traps plenty of air for superior insulation, and although it has a natural feel it’s also moisture-wicking and quick-drying to help regulate your temperature. Fusing fashion and function, you can adjust the waist drawcord to change the shape / fit or remove the faux-fur hood trim to suit your style

Billabong Colder Weather Womens Jacket

Price: £165

Buy Here

Oversized and insulated, this jacket screams “take me to the beach”. Filled with Primaloft Eco insulation, the Colder Weather jacket is perfect for the environmentally conscious surfer, made is it is from recycled synthetic fibres. Sherpa lining in the hood injects additional warmth around your head, and is also quick drying. Adjust this jacket to suit your needs and taste via the drawcord on the waistband with removable faux fur trim around the hood.

Roxy Coast Road Hood Womens Jacket

Price: £75

Buy Here

Lightweight, insulated and easy to pack down when you don’t need it. The Coast Road hooded jacket is perfect for when you need an extra layer on a cold dry day. Synthetic insulation is evenly spread out thanks to a baffled construction and will retain its warmth if it gets wet. The simple design of this jacket makes it highly versatile and suitable for urban and coastal life alike.

Roxy Rock Peak Fur Womens Jacket

Price: £90

Buy Here

An exemplary insulated jacket for surf-adjacent situations, fleshed out with synthetic padding that is lightweight, warm, and reliable. Prevent heat loss easily by using the insulated hood and adjusting the toggles so it closes around your face.  This hip-length jacket features a dropped hem to provide extra coverage and warmth. 

You May Also Like

Deeply Competition 4/3 Wetsuit | Review

Cold Water Warriors | How To Go Surfing In Winter And Have A Good Time

Share

Topics:

article Gear information Listicle review

Related Articles

Snowboarding

All Aboard The Powder Train | A 12,000km Adventure

Haglöfs film follows a group of Swedish freeride skiers and snowboarders on an epic train journey

Trans-Siberian To Japan | A 12,000km Climate-Conscious Journey In Search Of Powder
Skiing

Live Q & A | Freestyle Skier Alex Hall

Surfdome and Faction are joining forces for an hour long Q & A

Alex Hall | Join X-Games Gold Medal Skier In A Live Q & A
Multi Sport

Feel The Bern | Winter Macon 2.0 Helmet

Need a helmet for all-year, multi-sport, use? Look no further than this update of a classic.

Feel The Bern | Winter Macon 2.0 Helmet Product Overview
Surfing

Review | Deeply Competition 4/3 Wetsuit

We've been out in Portugal, surfing in a graphene wetsuit from Deeply. Here's what we made of it

Deeply Competition 4/3 Wetsuit | Review
Gear

World's Most Remote Store | Vollebak's Global Search

The Tjukayirla Roadhouse on Australia's Great Central Road is a very long way from anywhere

World's Most Remote Stores | Vollebak Launch Unique Global Search
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Hike From Home | Merrell Team Up With Mind

The global pandemic in 2020 has hit people's mental health hard

Hike From Home | Merrell Team Up With Mental Health Charity Mind To Get People Outside
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production