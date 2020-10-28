It’s here, 4/3 season (more like ‘time to get in the tube season’ am-I-right?). Anyway, Deeply have produced a wetsuit that could have come out of the Tesla factory – one that’s perfect for those colder water surfing sessions. This wetsuit has a graphene lining, you see. Yes, that’s right, you heard me – graphene!

As the water gets colder and the waves turn on, you have to leave your thinner wetsuit in the cupboard and reach for the thicker rubber. This leaves some of us in a state of despair as we reminisce about the easy paddling summer days, beers on the beach, warm glow of the sun slipping over the horizon… wake up, the waves are pumping!

When you need a suit that is going to pack some serious warmth, while also allowing you to move freely and easily, you should look no further than the Deeply Competition 4/3.

Firstly the suit is made with the highest quality LP Neoprene, which is both extremely light and very flexible. This type of neoprene is closed-cell, which is great as it means that it doesn’t absorb too much water. This is made with the brand’s eco-friendly Limestone formula so it gets the thumbs up on the sustainability front too (which is nice).