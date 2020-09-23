Featured image credit: @pedromestrephoto

It’s that time of year; summer’s turning to autumn, the water is starting to get a bit colder, and most importantly of all – the waves are turning on!

Leave your Catch Surf at the door with your boardshorts – pick up your shred stick and 3/2 wetsuit, head to the beach and get some proper waves.

Of course, the big thing we all notice when switching to thicker suits is the reduction in mobility. However, you need look no further than this – the latest ION Onyx Select Semidry 3/2 – for a wetsuit that has optimised the warmth to flex ratio perfectly.

“The water is starting to get a bit colder, and… the waves are turning on”

The Select range is ION’s premium line of wetsuits. It uses the best materials on the market and provides a colder water solution for the most high performance surfers.

ION’s Plasma Plush 2.0 lining is used from the mid-chest all the way down to the lower legs which is where the suit gets a lot of its toasty properties from. In addition to being incredibly comfortable, the vertical channels draw moisture away from the suit – this leads to an incredibly fast drying time when out of the water.