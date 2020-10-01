Hubi's Surf Atlas | Introducing The World's First Surf Atlas For Kids - Mpora

Surfing

Hubi’s Surf Atlas | Introducing The World’s First Surf Atlas For Kids

Wiilder World release book to help children explore the world of surfing

Imagine ‘Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life’ by William Finnegan. Imagine ‘Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life’ by William Finnegan, but with lovingly drawn illustrations on every page and loads (and we mean loads) more interesting ‘Did You Know?’ facts. Then, instead of a book clearly aimed at adults and compared to “early James Salter” by Geoff Dyer of the Observer, imagine a book aimed at young surfers; who are just starting out on their life of wave-chasing adventures.

Imagine ‘Hubi’s Surf Atlas: Part One’, the world’s first surfing atlas for kids.

Brought into the world by Wiilder World, the atlas breaks down 15 surf spots around the world (some of them well known, some of them less well known). Like we mentioned up top, there’s some dead nice illustrations in here and over 200 extremely cool facts for you and your sprogs to get your teeth into. There’s also cartoon waves, cartoon animals, informative maps, infographics and an all-time surf glossary that’ll be useful for kids and adults alike.

“Imagine a book aimed at young surfers”

‘Hubi’s Surf Atlas: Part One’ is clearly aimed at surfer parents who want to share their passion with their children, and who want to get them stoked on surfing and travel. Wiilder World also hope it will appeal to young people interested in the world of surfing, but who need a helping hand getting their head around the culture and the terminology.

Part Two of Hubi’s great big global surf mission will be ready at the beginning of 2021, and there’s also two more similar books about associated action sports currently in the pipeline. If you need something to keep your kids occupied over the long, dark, nights of winter (something that doesn’t involve a screen) look no further.

For more information on Wiilder World, head here.



