Lay of the Land | The Mike Lay Episode

Surfing and Cornwall. Cornwall and surfing. The two go together like billionaires and vanity space projects, like Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, like marijuana-infused brownies and The Matrix trilogy. All of which leads us onto this, a short film about Cornish wave boy and Reef ambassador Mike Lay.

This is the second instalment of Surfdome‘s End of the Land series. See what they did with ‘Lay’ in the title there? Pretty nifty we think you’ll agree. Anway, it’s a properly cool little film this and will, we reckon, make you immediately want to ditch all of your clothes, hop into your wetsuit, grab your board, jump into your clapped-out Ford Fiesta, hit the open road down to that there Gwenvor in Cornwall and spend close to 48 hours paddling about, trying and failing to catch ‘barrels’, while simultaneously swallowing 78 litres of salt water. It’s a lifestyle, baby. Don’t even question it.

Here’s to Cornwall. Here’s to surfing in Cornwall. Here’s to Mike Lay; professional surfer, penman, and guardian of lives for the RNLI. Give this a watch already. We’ve talked enough.

Credit: @afishout0fwater

Credit: Surfdome

Credit: Surfdome

Featured image credit (top): Sam Breeze

