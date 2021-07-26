Lay of the Land With Cornish Surfer Mike Lay - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Lay of the Land | The Mike Lay Episode

He surfs, he writes, he saves lives for the RNLI and rides around on tractors. Is there anything he can't do?

Surfing and Cornwall. Cornwall and surfing. The two go together like billionaires and vanity space projects, like Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, like marijuana-infused brownies and The Matrix trilogy. All of which leads us onto this, a short film about Cornish wave boy and Reef ambassador Mike Lay.

This is the second instalment of Surfdome‘s End of the Land series. See what they did with ‘Lay’ in the title there? Pretty nifty we think you’ll agree. Anway, it’s a properly cool little film this and will, we reckon, make you immediately want to ditch all of your clothes, hop into your wetsuit, grab your board, jump into your clapped-out Ford Fiesta, hit the open road down to that there Gwenvor in Cornwall and spend close to 48 hours paddling about, trying and failing to catch ‘barrels’, while simultaneously swallowing 78 litres of salt water. It’s a lifestyle, baby. Don’t even question it.

Here’s to Cornwall. Here’s to surfing in Cornwall. Here’s to Mike Lay; professional surfer, penman, and guardian of lives for the RNLI. Give this a watch already. We’ve talked enough.

Credit: @afishout0fwater
Credit: Surfdome
Credit: Surfdome

Featured image credit (top): Sam Breeze

You May Also Like

Vans Surf Presents Sonic Souvenirs

Bristol Breaks | Can The Wave Make Surfing More Inclusive?

End of the Land | Surfing At Britain’s Extreme Cornish Tip With Pro Surfer Seb Smart

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Skiing

Crystal Ski | Two-For-One Lift Passes

With the long-overdue winter of 21/22 just around the corner, Crystal are giving you a 2 for 1 lift pass offer

Crystal Ski | 2 For 1 Lift Pass Offer Up For Grabs
Style

Freedom To Thrive | Shape Your Own Destiny

A fashion photographer looking to educate young people about sexism and body positivity

Freedom To Thrive | How This Young Woman Is Shaping Her Own Destiny After Lockdown
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Freedom To Roam | Finding Perspective Outdoors

Meet the man who uses outside spaces to reconnect with the stuff that matters

Freedom To Roam | How Time Outdoors Helps This Explorer To Understand What's Important
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

New Life | Balancing Risk And Motherhood

The North Face's Caroline Ciavaldini on how she combines being a mother with being a climber

Caroline Ciavaldini | How The Climber Balances Outdoor Risk With Motherhood
Surfing

He surfs, he writes, he saves lives for the RNLI and rides around on tractors. Is there anything he can’t do? Surfing and Cornwall. Cornwall...

Surfing

He surfs, he writes, he saves lives for the RNLI and rides around on tractors. Is there anything he can’t do? Surfing and Cornwall. Cornwall...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production