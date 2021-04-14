Vans Surf Presents Sonic Souvenirs - Mpora

Surfing

Vans Surf Presents Sonic Souvenirs

A deeper look into surfing culture with South African surfer Mikey February

Vans Surf has recently put together a new series called Sonic Souvenirs – it takes the viewer on an exploration of art, music, and surf culture with surfer Mikey February.

In the first episode, Mikey journeys close to home as he moves up and down the east and west coast of South Africa. The surfer embarks on a visually and sonically inspiring adventure, paying a visit to his childhood home of Cape Town and the smaller villages in the surrounding area. As journeys go, it’s one that showcases the diversity that exists within the region and how that influences the people, music, and overall culture of the place.

This new series is directed by Kai Neville. It’s a visually striking watch that highlights some great surfing. Music acts as an overarching backdrop throughout the series – as it continues to play a pivotal role in Mikey’s life. The first episode of Sonic Souvenirs is set to original music by South African musician Madala Kunene and friends. In the series, Mikey recounts how music became a driving force for him at a young age.

Mikey has shaped himself into one of the most stylish surfers in modern times. He has also been a big driving force behind Vans’ philanthropic initiative to inspire at-risk youth in South Africa through surfing in partnership with Waves for Change. As a result of that work, Mikey and his wife were inspired to found their own organization, JUJU, a non-profit dedicated to highlighting and supporting emerging surf sites in Africa.

