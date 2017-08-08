Picture via. Thom Browne.

You know how it is. Surf’s up at 06:30, but you’ve got that important business meeting in the office at 09:00. The meeting they said everyone had to attend. The one which, if you really read between the lines, clearly said “Attend this meeting, or be fired arse-end first out of a cannon.” Yeah, that meeting. You want to do both, of course you do, but you’re just not sure there’s enough time to surf, shower, get changed, and get back to the office before the dreaded arse-end-first-cannon-firing commences.

How you going to play this one then, El Dude? What possible strategy could you implement that not only ensures you get to keep your office job but that also lets you get that all-important ocean fix? Well, if the fashion designer Thom Browne has any part to play in your approach… you can rest assured that it will involve this $3,900 wet suit at some point. I know. I know. It sounds like a lot for a wet suit, but this isn’t just any old wet suit you see. It’s a wet suit that doubles up as a real suit; a real suit that you could wear to the all-important business meeting at 9:00.

But, look. We’re only human. When we discover that there’s a wet suit retailing at $3,900, a wet suit made to look like a normal suit, we’re bound to have some questions. Questions like…

Who’s going to spend $3,900 on this wet suit?

Picture via. Thom Browne.

$3,900 for a wet suit is a lot. If you don’t think $3,900 for a wet suit is a lot, you’ve got too much dollar bro. You’ve got way too much dollar. You’ve got so much dollar, in fact, that when the time comes when the masses do finally rise up and bring the rule of the 1% to an end you can virtually guarantee that there’ll be revolutionaries on your lawn; waving placards and crushing your gnome collection under the stomp of their marching boots. Sorry. Lost myself to fantasy there. But yeah, anyway, who exactly is going to spend $3,900 on a wet suit? Answer: maybe this guy above. He looks a bit Tory. Looks like he’s got some moolah. Looks born into wealth. Looks like he’s called Hugo. Yeah, probably this guy.

What is the man (pictured below) looking at?

Picture via. Thom Browne.

“Goodbye dignity. Goodbye integrity. It was nice while it lasted, but now I must watch you sail off into the distance like Bilbo and Frodo Baggins at the end of ‘Lord of the Rings’. Perhaps our paths will cross again someday but, right now, at this moment in my life, it seems unlikely.”

It’s either this scenario above, or…

“If I only show the left-hand side of my face, maybe people won’t recognise me as the guy who tried to look credible while wearing a $3,900 wet suit that doubles up as formal office wear.”

One of the two. We’ll let you decide.