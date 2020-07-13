SurfAid and AllPress Espresso Launch Non-Profit Coffee Collaboration - Mpora

Share

Surfing

SurfAid and AllPress Espresso Launch Non-Profit Coffee Collaboration

Support the humanitarian efforts of SurfAid by treating yourself to some tasty Sumatran coffee

Coffee. You love it, don’t you? Heck. You’re probably sipping on a cup of goodness right now, aren’t you? Homemade latte, is it? Nice. A DIY oat milk cappuccino, you say? Lovely stuff, mate.

What if we told you though that your coffee is missing an ingredient? What if we told you that it’s completely lacking in a much wider, society benefitting, purpose?

You’d probably say something like “please leave me to drink my own-brand supermarket instant in peace” or “sorry, who are you and what the hell are you doing in my kitchen?”

Roundabout way this of introducing a very cool collaboration between SurfAid and AllPress Espresso, a collaboration that will benefit the health and wellbeing of people in the world’s isolated places.

SurfAid was founded 20 years ago by Dr Dave Jenkins, a New Zealander working in Singapore, after he went on a life changing surf trip to the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia. One afternoon during the trip, a tourist venture inland brought home to Jenkins how medically cut off the communities in these places were – women and children were dying from malaria, malnutrition, and inadequate living standards.

Jenkins, the first doctor to visit the village, wanted to help and set up a clinic. He knew some of the things villagers were suffering from were treatable and, what’s more, preventable. As part of his work in the village, he taught locals better hygiene and breastfeeding practices.

As Jenkins puts it on the SurfAid website: “The scene haunted me for the rest of the trip, and followed me back to Singapore where I began questioning my life. Did it have meaning? Were my skills wasted chasing some corporate carrot? What f I could make a real difference to these people? The thought of more children dying drove me mad with frustration and helplessness yet, at the same time and in some strange way, the potential solutions inspired me. I couldn’t just walk away from those kids; I vowed to return to the Mentawai with people and supplies.”

Jenkins left his job, returned to New Zealand, and roped in two of his mates to help – Dr Steve Hathaway and lawyer Phil Dreifuss. After getting the required number of sign ups and $25 donations to register as a legal non-profit in New Zealand, SurfAid became a reality on the 26th of January 2000.

The collaborative effort with AllPress Espresso is a celebration of two decades of hard work in isolated Indonesian regions like Sumatra. The special edition Galaxy coffee is a single origin Sumatran courtesy of Hendra Taruli of the Wahana Estate.

Credit: Adzwari Ridzki

Going on the record to discuss the partnership, Allpress founder Michael Allpress says “surfing is close to the heart of our little coffee company and we are proud to support SurfAid and their fantastic work in the remote regions of Indonesia. 

”Having surfed throughout Indonesia, this is a great way for us to give back to the people living in these remote regions that we get to visit as tourists.

“This coffee will provide an easy way for our customers to contribute to the great work SurfAid are doing while enjoying one of the best coffees Sumatra has to offer.”

Credit: Adzwari Ridzki


**********

Buy your SurfAid x AllPress Espresso here.

You May Also Like

Surf Films On YouTube | 5 of the Best

Surfing In Japan | 9 of the Best Spots

Share

Topics:

Action Sports information inspiration video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Backyards | Matt Jones Transforms His Garden

Look at your garden, now look at Matt's garden, now look back at yours. See the difference?

Backyards | Matt Jones Transforms His Garden Into Mountain Bike Paradise
Mountain Biking

Riding In The Cairngorms | 10 of the Best Routes

Aviemore local Rob McCreath selects his favourite bike trails from the heart of the Scottish Highlands

Best Mountain Bike Rides In Cairngorms National Park | 10 Mapped Routes
Multi Sport

Inclusivity | 30 Groups You Should Support

Here's some collectives doing good things to make the outdoors a more diverse space

30 Organisations That Are Working To Make The Outdoors More Inclusive
Skateboarding

Skateistan | 'It's Her Turn' Campaign Launched

The campaign is looking to raise $75,000 to support programs around the world

Skateistan | 'It's Her Turn' Campaign Empowering Young Women Through Skateboarding
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Fjallraven Classic TV | Go For A Walk In Scotland

If you put your head really close to your laptop, it'll be just like being there in person

Fjallraven Classic TV | Go For A Big Walk In Scotland With Some Live POV Footage
Gear

Cover Up | The KEEN Together Mask Collection

Keep yourself and the community safe with these reusable, environmentally-friendly, face masks

From Footwear To Face Covering | Introducing The KEEN Together Mask Collection
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production