Nowhere was safe from attack during the war, but the beach offered occasional respite from the trenches. US military lifeguards managed to get hold of a few sacred surfboards. The lifeguards asked their commanding officers for boards so they could use them as ‘lifesaving devices’. Of course, many of the men just wanted to surf, and the positive release from surfing became hard to deny.

“I remember looking at a river mouth and seeing perfect surf. Talk about a disconnect. Back here there’s war going on, you can hear it, you can see it, and you’ve got all this craziness going on, but then I would look and see these perfect waves,” remembers Thomas. “On the hospital ship we would be a mile off the coast; you would always see the beaches. My whole time there it helped me get a break from the war.”

In 1960s America, surfing was more popular than ever. While guns were being fired in Asia, counterculture was sweeping the nation back home. Around 2.7 million American men served in the Vietnam War, many of them surfers, content with laid-back beach life before they were posted. Surfing and the music of the time provided much-needed relief from the death and destruction of war. “It would take you back and put you right back in the world,” explains Thomas. “If someone sent you a copy of Surfer magazine – you could have people pay you money to read that sucker. There was that duality between keeping focus on your job and doing what you were doing and needing to break away and go into this other world.”