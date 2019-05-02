Vans Go Surfing | New Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoe Collection - Mpora

Share

Surfing

Vans Go Surfing | New Surf Boots Inspired By Iconic Skate Shoe Collection

You can now go surfing in your all-time favourite skate shoe

Is there anyone in the western world who hasn’t, at some point, owned a pair of checkerboard Vans? The definitive shoe of your teenage youth, you still remember wearing your first pair to death. Like, you completely destroyed them didn’t you? And then, when they were done, you bought another pair and started the process all over again.

If surfing‘s your game, you’ll no doubt be excited to hear that Vans have recently launched some surf boots. One second staring at pictures of these and you’ll feel a wave of pure nostalgia wash over you like a barrel off the coast of Biarritz. They are, if we may be so bold, absolutely delicious to look at.

Vans’ Surf Boot Mid is a very functional, warm-water, number crafted so that it features a perforated neoprene upper with ports in the sidewall. This allows for optimal water flow, prevents water build-up, and helps to regulate temperatures. The Surf Boot Mid’s second skin feel provides a seamless connection between you and your board. You are the board, and the board is you etc. What’s more, the outsole here has been designed in such a way that the boot’s excellent grip extends over the sides.

The Vans Surf Boot Hi, meanwhile, will make for an excellent colder climates comrade. The cold-water bootie features a liquid rubber-dipped upper for consistent warmth and durable seams. Offering the same grip-tastic grip as the Mid, you’ll love the high neoprene ankle height on the Hi because, well, it will keep all the chilly water out won’t it?

These things are cool. These things are very, very, cool.

 

For more information, head to the Vans website.

You May Also Like

Nice Bit of Kit That | KEEN Venture Waterproof Hiking Shoes

5 of the Best Surfboards For Summer 2019

Share

Topics:

Gear information

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Audi Nines 2019 | Contest Edit

See how things went up a notch in Sölden

Audi Nines 2019 | Contest Edit
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Mount Everest | 50 Interesting Facts About The World's Highest Mountain

Get schooled up on the highest mountain in the world with this epic collection of Mount Everest facts

Mount Everest Facts | 50 Things You Should Know About The World's Highest Mountain
Snowboarding

Audi Nines 2019 | World's Best Freeskiers and Snowboarders Prepare For Take Off

Looks like Audi Nines plan to send riders to the moon with their 10m high 'Launch Pad'

Audi Nines 2019 | World's Finest Freeskiers and Snowboarders Prepare For Take Off
Gear

Under Pressure | Can Safety Boots Survive A Hydraulic Press?

These boots are made for crushing, and that's just what they'll do

Here's What Happens When You Put Safety Boots In A Hydraulic Press
Skiing

Tragedy In BC | Professional Skier Dave Treadway Dies In Crevasse Fall

Dave has passed his passion for skiing onto his children, and the ski industry as a whole

Tragedy In British Columbia | Professional Skier Dave Treadway Dies In Crevasse Fall
Outsiders

Mpora Newsletter | Sign Up For Updates From Your Favourite Adventure Website

Get great, great, content delivered straight to your inbox every month

The Mpora Newsletter | Sign Up For Updates From Your Favourite Adventure Website
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production