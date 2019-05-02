Is there anyone in the western world who hasn’t, at some point, owned a pair of checkerboard Vans? The definitive shoe of your teenage youth, you still remember wearing your first pair to death. Like, you completely destroyed them didn’t you? And then, when they were done, you bought another pair and started the process all over again.

If surfing‘s your game, you’ll no doubt be excited to hear that Vans have recently launched some surf boots. One second staring at pictures of these and you’ll feel a wave of pure nostalgia wash over you like a barrel off the coast of Biarritz. They are, if we may be so bold, absolutely delicious to look at.

Vans’ Surf Boot Mid is a very functional, warm-water, number crafted so that it features a perforated neoprene upper with ports in the sidewall. This allows for optimal water flow, prevents water build-up, and helps to regulate temperatures. The Surf Boot Mid’s second skin feel provides a seamless connection between you and your board. You are the board, and the board is you etc. What’s more, the outsole here has been designed in such a way that the boot’s excellent grip extends over the sides.

The Vans Surf Boot Hi, meanwhile, will make for an excellent colder climates comrade. The cold-water bootie features a liquid rubber-dipped upper for consistent warmth and durable seams. Offering the same grip-tastic grip as the Mid, you’ll love the high neoprene ankle height on the Hi because, well, it will keep all the chilly water out won’t it?

These things are cool. These things are very, very, cool.