Why This Is The Summer Of SUP Adventures

In a way, the SUP concept is actually a state of mind and you might already have it. In another, more literal, way though SUP stands for ‘stand up paddle’ and is a mode of board transport favoured by the Instagram-wielding influencers of the world. Is it cool? Yes. Does it hit the sweet spot on social when the evening sun’s just right, and there’s a biblically good backdrop? You bet it does.

This summer, perhaps because we’re probably going to have to seek out fun a little closer to home, we’re officially backing the SUP board to be a light for us when all other lights go out; a way to make potentially mediocre adventures in the UK a hell of a lot more interesting.

That’s not to say you can’t have a good time in this country’s nice outdoor spaces without an SUP board, it’s just that, well, we think you’ll have a better time with one / a few of them jam-packed into the car.

Allow us to explain why we think that.

They’re Incredibly Portable

If you thought buying some stand up paddle boards is the kind of purchase that will force you to give your least favourite child / pet / wife up for adoption to make room for them, think again. An inflatable SUP is easily stored away, only actually needing to see the light of day when it’s getting pumped up on the edge of a lake, river, canal or oversized puddle. Easy.

Credit: Obrien

They’re Cheaper Than Buying A Boat

Like the idea of sailing on the open waters this summer but don’t fancy selling your kidneys to some shady, in no way legitimate, back alley doctor to cover the cost of the dream? SUP boards are a great alternative. No there isn’t a sleeping quarter, as such, and it’s a little less luxurious but also, as mentioned elsewhere in this article, it’s just a very cool way to get around. Wear your captain’s hat if you’d like.

We Live On An Island… A Wet Island

You might have noticed this already but, bear with us, we’re an island. What that means, in short, is that we’re a body of land surrounded on all sides by water. But, wait. There’s more. Not only are we an island, we’re an island with a lot of water. From the Lake District National Park to the Lochs of Scotland, via the UK’s countless rivers, the opportunities to SUP here are bordering on the never-ending.

Pictured: Wast Water in the Lake District. Credit: Matthew Daniels

You’ve Watched Everything… Literally Everything

Netflix? Completed it mate. YouTube? Completed it mate. Amazon Prime? Completed it mate. Apple TV+? No, sorry. Not paying for that. Already subscribe to enough channels, thanks very much.

What’s our point here? Right, yes. You’ve already watched everything you could possibly watch, except the stuff on AppleTV+, thanks to lockdown and you’re feeling like it’s time to not only get outside but maybe get outside your comfort zone while you’re at it. Pack dead light, and get yourself on a properly exciting little SUP adventure already. You know it makes sense.

It’s Good For You

Paddling about on an SUP board is a great all-body workout. When you push yourself through the water on one, your quadriceps, shoulders, arms and knees are working as one to propel you forward. SUP is a watersport that brings together strength and endurance. The relaxing, often zen-like, nature of it also makes it a mentally soothing activity; a way to switch off from the stresses of, well, everything.

Credit: Oshea

Credit: Oshea

You May Also Like

15 Adventurous Things To Do In The Lake District

10 of the Best Campsites in the Lake District

Wild Swimming | What is it? Where Can You Go? What Equipment Do You Need? Is It Safe?

10 Of The UK’s Best Wild Swimming Locations