GoPro Hero 8 and Max | Trailers For New Cameras - Mpora

Share

Tech

GoPro Hero 8 and Max | Trailers For New Cameras

Double the action as the tech giants release not one, but two new cams

We all just downed tools to check out the new teaser from everyone’s favourite action cam. GoPro’s marketing hype is, as always, almost as impressive as the camera itself.

“The GoPro 8 is the one”. Wait, the 8 is the one? The 8 is the eight, surely? The GoPro 1 came out years ago. Actually, was the 1 even called the 1? Wasn’t it just the Hero? Oh, it’s the ONE. I see.

“Their latest shooter is (obviously) the most powerful in the world”

Not only that, it’s “beyond next level”. Okay, hang on, let me get my pen out. The 8 is beyond next level? So it entirely skipped out the 9 and one-upped its successor before it had even been released? Doesn’t that make it… the 10?

Anyway, introducing the GoPro HERO 8… we think.

GoPro Hero 8

Their latest shooter is (obviously) the most powerful in the world, with some upgrades to their most popular features, and a stash of new ones chucked in too.

From a distance, it looks similar enough to its predecessor but, on closer inspection, the 8 reveals a couple of new tricks hidden up its sleeves. Now coming with ‘Mod’ compatibility, you can mount a shotgun-mic, a flip screen, and an LED lighting panel directly onto the camera’s body to meet whatever media demands you require.

The new frameless design makes life even easier for quick mounting. Two mounting loops flip out from underneath the body, eliminating the need for the frame altogether. Nice, GoPro. Nice.

The HyperSmooth image stabilisation, which changed the game for action cams last time around, has been drastically enhanced with the 2.0 version, featured here in the 8. It now works in all video modes and resolutions with the added option to run it in ‘High’ or ‘Boost’ settings, depending on just how bumpy things get out there. We’re genuinely moving into gimbal-free territory here, folks.

“The HyperSmooth image stabilisation, which changed the game for action cams last time around, has been drastically enhanced with the 2.0 version”

The Digital Lens feature also allows you to swipe through four pre-set views (Narrow, Linear, Wide, and SuperView) to frame the picture exactly how you want in the click of the button. Meanwhile, the SuperPhoto and improved HDR settings have been revamped with better results to deliver clarity, contrast and the best possible image with the least amount of hassle.

What else do you need? A Night Lapse mode? Got it. Live burst modes which begin capturing images 1.5 seconds before you hit the shutter? Got it. TimeWarp 2.0 with improved stabilisation for your time-lapse clips? Got it.

GoPro Max

And there’s more. The GoPro 8 isn’t arriving at the party without a date. After a somewhat lukewarm reception from its successor, the GoPro Fusion, the Max reboots GoPro’s 360 camera. It comes with the higher price tag, but the sweeter tagline of “Three cameras in one”.

“You can have your video uploaded to the world before you’re off the mountain”

Users can opt to use the standard HERO style lens, with all the bells and whistles of image stabilisation and clarity and contrast, or go for something a little more out there and capture more immersive 360° footage.

Unlike the Hero 8, the Max comes included with a front-facing camera, for all your blogging needs and a whole host of features to edit the footage directly through the app. You’ll have your video uploaded to the world before you’re off the mountain.

How to Get One

For those of you frothing to get your hands on this thing, fortunately, the wait is nearly over. The GoPro 8 is available for pre-order today ($399.99 / €429.99 / £379.99 incl. 32GB microSDHC) and will start shipping from October 15th. The Max comes in at a smidgne more, but with the larger memory card included ($499.99 / €529.99 / £479.99 incl. 64GB microSDXC).

Check out GoPro’s website for a full breakdown of the spec and to make the best impulse buy of your life.






You May Also Like

Insta 360 One X 360 Camera | Review

Best Snowboarding Gear | Whitelines Launch Buyer’s Guide And ‘100’ For 2019/2020

Share

Topics:

anticipation Gear video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Rail Blazer | Train Hopping With Carson Storch

When you don't fancy paying £238 for a one-way train ticket, take your bike instead

Rail Blazer | Watch Mountain Biker Carson Storch Jump Train In Raw 100 Second Edit
Snowboarding

Cast and Carve | A Fishing and Freeriding Adventure

Jimmy Goodman combines his passions of fishing and freeriding in the first instalment of a new series

Cast and Carve | Jones Snowboards Film Looks At A Man's Love For Fishing And Freeriding
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Filson x OM | Thom Hunt On The Art Of Making Fires

"You connect with your environment in a way that you just can't do in a city"

Filson x OM | Watch Bushcraft Expert Thom Hunt Reflect On The Art Of Making Fires
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

If you haven't seen the jeep video yet, where you been hiding?

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Wibmer's Law | Fabio Wibmer Takes Street Trials Next Level

At the time of publication, the film has already been watched over 11 million times

Wibmer's Law | Fabio Wibmer Turns Austrian Cities Into His Own Personal Playground
Snowboarding

Gear Bible | Whitelines Launch Buyer's Guide For 2019/20

"So, you like snowboards, 'eh? Well, have all the snowboards in the world!"

Best Snowboarding Gear | Whitelines Launch Buyer's Guide And '100' For 2019/2020
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production