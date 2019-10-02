We all just downed tools to check out the new teaser from everyone’s favourite action cam. GoPro’s marketing hype is, as always, almost as impressive as the camera itself.

“The GoPro 8 is the one”. Wait, the 8 is the one? The 8 is the eight, surely? The GoPro 1 came out years ago. Actually, was the 1 even called the 1? Wasn’t it just the Hero? Oh, it’s the ONE. I see.

“Their latest shooter is (obviously) the most powerful in the world”

Not only that, it’s “beyond next level”. Okay, hang on, let me get my pen out. The 8 is beyond next level? So it entirely skipped out the 9 and one-upped its successor before it had even been released? Doesn’t that make it… the 10?

Anyway, introducing the GoPro HERO 8… we think.

GoPro Hero 8

Their latest shooter is (obviously) the most powerful in the world, with some upgrades to their most popular features, and a stash of new ones chucked in too.

From a distance, it looks similar enough to its predecessor but, on closer inspection, the 8 reveals a couple of new tricks hidden up its sleeves. Now coming with ‘Mod’ compatibility, you can mount a shotgun-mic, a flip screen, and an LED lighting panel directly onto the camera’s body to meet whatever media demands you require.

The new frameless design makes life even easier for quick mounting. Two mounting loops flip out from underneath the body, eliminating the need for the frame altogether. Nice, GoPro. Nice.