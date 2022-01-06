We’re running a new photography competition. It’s called the Shutter Life Photography Competition, it’s being done in association with our good friends at Haglöfs, and the winning participant will get their hands on £1,000. Yes, that’s right. £1,000. What’s more, the winner will also have their work displayed at a pop-up exhibition in Shoreditch and feature in Issue Two of the Mpora print magazine (out in April).

There’s also three runners-up spots worth £250 each. On top of the money, the runners-up will also have their work printed up and featured at our exhibition in East London alongside the winner’s effort. To be in with a chance of winning, just send us your best (the higher res, the better) adventure photos (that you’ve taken) to [email protected] with a few words on when and where they were shot.

The competition closes at midnight on the 21st of January 2022, so you haven’t got too long to get in the mixer for this. We’ll contact the winner, and the runners-up, in the following week. We’ll also have some photography experts on the judging panel helping us work through the shortlist, and making decisions on which of our favourites are worthy of the top prizes.

We can’t wait to see your submissions, and good luck!

Terms and conditions apply (give this bit a read, it’s important tbf)

The photos you submit must have been taken by you and must not already be licensed or under contractual obligation with any other brand, magazine, or commercial endeavour.

The winners and runners-up of this competition give us permission to have their winning photos displayed at our pop-up event in Shorditch, London, scheduled to go ahead in April 2022 unless there’s another lockdown.

The winner of this competition also agrees to have their photo work featured in Issue 2 of our print magazine, due out in April.

Upon picking our winner and runners-up after the 21st of January 2022, we’ll contact the successful participants via email. Please keep an eye out for this email (check your spam / junk folders to make sure it’s not gone in there).

We’ll need to engage in some correspondence with the winner to confirm they’re happy to proceed, and also (of course) sort out the payment logistics for those all-important prizes. If, after chasing, we’ve not heard back within one week of the initial contact we may have to consider alternate entries for one of the prizes.

Please note there may be standard processing times for the cash prizes, usually about 28 days, so you won’t necessarily have the money in your pocket that same day. We will though, of course, aim to get any money owed to you as soon as humanly possible (we’re good for it, promise).

Right, think that’s enough Ts and Cs stuff. Good luck!

