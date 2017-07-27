GoPro QuikStories - We get A First Look At What GoPro Are Calling A Game Changer - Mpora

GoPro have a newly released app that’s going too make getting good quality edits online incredibly easy. Today you can download the GoPro app, or update it if you already have it, and get QuikStories on your Android or iPhone

If you’ve got one of the GoPro Hero5 range of cameras, that’s the Hero5 Black or the Hero5 Session, hook it up to your smartphone via the app, and your GoPro will automatically send your latest footage over, and will even edit it down into a short, shareable social-ready movie for you.

We’ve all set out on adventures when we pack a GoPro with the honest intention of getting home and creating a wonderful masterpiece, spending hours and hours editing clips to recreate something between Art Of Flight and Apocalypse Now. But in reality, a lot of those stories never see the light of day because we simply don’t have the time to spend hours editing the masses of footage into the next viral hit.

“It’s an absolute game changer”

GoPro founder and CEO, Nick Woodman has said that “QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself… It’s an absolute game changer.”

GoPro QuikStories looks to make this process super simple, doing most of the hard work for you. With your GoPro and phone connected, you just swipe down on your phone to access your latest content, and QuikStories will do the editing for you.

A hands-on first look at GoPro’s newest app, QuikStories – Photo: James Renhard

Of course, as good as your GoPro is, it can’t always tell what the real banger footage is. However, you can mark your best footage by saying “highlight” when you shoot it.

The Voice Recognition software on your camera will know that footage is some you want to use. Rumour is that there are also some Easter Egg phrases that your GoPro will also pick up on to highlight clips, but you’re going to have to work them out for yourself.

The edits themselves look good – which is handy as that’s kind of the point, right? The transitions between clips look professional, there are graphics included, should they be your thing, and there is also rights free music, so you can get your edit online knowing it won’t get taken down by the Facebook Stazi.

Of course, if you want more control over your edit, you can add music off your phone (although don’t’ blame the app if Facebook recognises that Skrillex track you used in your edit), alter the length of the edit, rearrange or reselect different clips, and basically mess about to your hearts content.

QuikStories isn’t an app aimed at professional editors, who will no doubt continue editing footage on NASA style computers in dimly lit, joyless rooms. But it’s absolutely perfect for anybody wanting to get a super fast edit out of their day of adventure and action out to the world in a hurry.

QuikStories on the GoPro app is available from today, from the Apple AppStore and Google Play.

