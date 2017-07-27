A first look at GoPro QuikStories – Photo: GoPro

GoPro have a newly released app that’s going too make getting good quality edits online incredibly easy. Today you can download the GoPro app, or update it if you already have it, and get QuikStories on your Android or iPhone

If you’ve got one of the GoPro Hero5 range of cameras, that’s the Hero5 Black or the Hero5 Session, hook it up to your smartphone via the app, and your GoPro will automatically send your latest footage over, and will even edit it down into a short, shareable social-ready movie for you.

We’ve all set out on adventures when we pack a GoPro with the honest intention of getting home and creating a wonderful masterpiece, spending hours and hours editing clips to recreate something between Art Of Flight and Apocalypse Now. But in reality, a lot of those stories never see the light of day because we simply don’t have the time to spend hours editing the masses of footage into the next viral hit.

“It’s an absolute game changer”

GoPro founder and CEO, Nick Woodman has said that “QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself… It’s an absolute game changer.”

GoPro QuikStories looks to make this process super simple, doing most of the hard work for you. With your GoPro and phone connected, you just swipe down on your phone to access your latest content, and QuikStories will do the editing for you.