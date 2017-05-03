Rich McCor is better to known to many as @paperboyo on Instagram.

Specifically, he’s better known by that moniker to the over 284,000 followers he’s earned for creating one of the most imaginative travel accounts online.

Like many social media sensations McCor travels the world updating his account with beautiful photographs as he goes, but where others see a landmark, Rich sees an opportunity.

Kim & de Yong Museum Mashup. Photo: Paperboyo

McCor uses intricate paper figures and cut outs to transform world-renowned photograph spots and give them a creative new edge.

This has involved everything from turning the London Eye into a bicycle to making the Arc de Triomph a Lego figure and lining up the Easter Island statues for a game of foosball. Rich’s posts not only feature the ingenious image but often have a descriptive caption about the history of the spot he finds himself in.