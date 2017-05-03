Specifically, he’s better known by that moniker to the over 284,000 followers he’s earned for creating one of the most imaginative travel accounts online.
Like many social media sensations McCor travels the world updating his account with beautiful photographs as he goes, but where others see a landmark, Rich sees an opportunity.
McCor uses intricate paper figures and cut outs to transform world-renowned photograph spots and give them a creative new edge.
This has involved everything from turning the London Eye into a bicycle to making the Arc de Triomph a Lego figure and lining up the Easter Island statues for a game of foosball. Rich’s posts not only feature the ingenious image but often have a descriptive caption about the history of the spot he finds himself in.
The British photographer initially started the account to try and make something different in a world dominated by hot dog legs, selfies and repetition, and it’s safe to say that he’s achieved that goal.
It began with a firm focus on London, specifically with a photograph in which he turned Big Ben into the London Eye.
From there Rich took on the vast array of landmarks in the English capital, and people quickly took note and started sharing.
The follower count skyrocketed in no time and before he knew it he was being recognised on the job – one story tells of a time when Rich got talking about his line of work with a woman who delivered him room service in Singapore, only for the woman to get out her phone and, not knowing that he was Paperboyo, recommend he follow his own account.
The project has taken Rich from New York to Paris to Hong Kong and around the world, and it’s seen him turn a hobby into full-time employment.
Since starting his Instagram account the Englishman has found himself in demand with not only tourist boards but also promoting high-profile Hollywood films and drink brands and even giving talks on how best to follow your dreams.
Rich’s favourite photographs from his selection include a shot (actually taken in Las Vegas) where he turned the Statue of Liberty into a weightlifter and a shot where he turned the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel into a vintage key. The latter earned him the offer of a stay at the luxury five-star hotel.
