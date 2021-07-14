Being outdoors is a big passion of mine and photography goes hand in hand with that. From the rugged coast to the rolling hills and epic mountains, I have it all on my doorstep and can often be found in the water or up a mountain.

Growing up on the Llyn Peninsula, I spent most of my time in the water. Whether it’s a cold winter morning or a warm summer evening, there’s nothing quite like it.

As an avid surfer and keen mountaineer, I spend most of my free time walking and climbing in the hills and valleys of Snowdonia; searching for waves along our breathtaking coastline.