There’s something captivating about abandoned places. Ruined spots that were once spaces of work or play, that were once filled with voices and laughter, now eerily quiet and fallen into decay and disrepair.

Perhaps it’s because they remind us that nothing lasts forever, how impermanent our time on earth really is, and how fleeting even this twenty first century iteration of modern human civilisation is. Or maybe we just like to see mucked up stuff? Or nature fighting back after all we’ve put her through.

“I rediscover places mankind has forgotten and abandoned. In our hectic world, they’re places with great mood and serenity…”

From leisure parks and spinning mills to shipyards, asylums, and hotels, Thomas Windisch likes taking pictures of abandoned places as his instagram feed testifies. We asked him why? “I slid into it somehow. I started photography like most people did, flowers, animals and so on…then you buy a new 50mm lens and ask a friend if she would model for your first portrait shoot. When you got some knowledge you realise where your interests are and you focus on that.”