Cassandra De Pecol, a 27 year old traveller, has just become the first woman to ever visit every country on the planet, doing so in a record breaking time.

When we last caught up with Cassandra, she had 40 days left to complete her mission and 15 countries left visit. Now, Cassandra has not only managed to complete her journey, she’s also done it in less than half the time than anyone has ever done it before!