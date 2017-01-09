7 Of The World's Most Frightening Runways - Mpora

7 Of The World’s Most Frightening Runways

How would you feel about landing at one of these crazy air strips?

Photo: iStock.

If you’re passionate about travelling the world, you’re probably familiar with the concept of flying to and from a destination. Air travel is…well…it’s kind of a big deal.

Now, most airports are a pretty standard fare. Yes the things you can buy in the gift shops differ from location to location, but effectively it’s a case of “You’ve seen one airport, you’ve seen them all.” Airport check-in, airport security, walk around duty free a bit, board plane, take off, fly to new airport, land etc.

However, some airports don’t play by the rules. Some airports think rules are boring. Some airports might, for example, have a runway so terrifying that you can’t help but fart nervously whenever you see a picture of it. Just below we’ve compiled a collection of the maddest, most nervous fart-inducing, places in the world to land a plane. *looks at screen between fingers, and farts nervously (again)*

1) Princess Juliana Airport (Philipsburg, Saint Martin)

Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.

2) Courchevel Altiport (France)

Photo: iStock.
Photo – via Reddit.
Photo: iStock.
Screenshot: YouTube.

3) Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Saba, Dutch Municipality – Caribbean)

Photo – via Soar Aviation.
Photo: Pia L (via – Atlas Obscura).

4) The Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Lukla, Nepal)

Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.

4) Matekane Air Strip (Lesotho)

Picture – via CNN (Tom Claytor).
Screenshot: Vimeo (via – Thomas A).
Photo: Tom Claytor (www.claytor.com).

5) Barra Airport (Scotland)

Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.
Photo: iStock.

6) Madeira Airport (Portugal)

Picture – via ExploreMadeiraIsland.

7) Sea Ice Runway (Antarctica)

Picture – via huey.colorado.edu

Picture – via Wall Top.

