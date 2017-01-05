Is It Actually Cheaper To Travel The World With Your Children Rather Than Living At Home? - Mpora

There are many different ways to raise a child. With the traditional family household and it’s nine to five jobs, local schools and after school sports games becoming less and less the norm, the public idea of what family means has changed.

The biggest questions that parents wonder during the early years of their child’s life, are about the environment in which their child will grow up and whether it’s necessary to stay in one place. While many parents travel with their young children. the jury still seems to be out on whether a lack of permanent school, address and friendship group can do children a disservice.

Evie Farrell, a mother from Sydney, Australia, believes that not only is the travelling lifestyle beneficial to children, but that it can also be a cheaper alternative for parents, compared to the normal city lifestyle.