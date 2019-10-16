Adventure Destination Guide | Innsbruck

Featured Image Credit: Klaus Polzer

Rain or shine, sun or snow, there’s always something to get your blood pumping and muscles burning in Innsbruck – not only the capital of Austria’s legendary Tirol region, but of Austrian climbing and Austrian alpinism, too.

With a duvet of craggy Alps surrounding this stunning city and a smorgasbord of resorts within reach, deciding to spend your winter week here isn’t the hard part – filling your boots with everything on offer is. Here’s hoping this shotgun guide to Innsbruck in 2019/2020 helps you over that hurdle…

How To Get There

One of the real beauties of choosing two-time Olympic hosts Innsbruck is that you don’t have to worry about airport transfers after you land – EasyJet and British Airways will get you there direct from as little as £100 round-trip. Then again, if those flights elude you, there’s always the option of landing in Munich and taking an extremely scenic (and reasonably priced) three-hour bus transfer all the way there.

After that, there are numerous ways to navigate the many resorts at your ski tips – either rent a car, get yourself the excellent new ‘SKI plus CITY pass’, ride a bus or, curveball, check out the Go-Shred Facebook page which is dedicated to hooking up riders and sliders with car shares up to the slopes.

Credit: Christof Lackner

Why Go

Are you the sort of person who revels in the avalanche of endless choice that Netflix throws you on a Saturday night? Then Innsbruck is right up your piste. From skiing to snowboarding, snowshoeing and bobsleigh and plenty of luxury urban amenities in between, no two days need be the same.

“The new ‘SKI plus CITY pass’ makes cramming all those activities into your schedule infinitely easier”

The even better news? For the winter 2019/2020 season, the new ‘SKI plus CITY pass’ makes cramming all those activities into your schedule infinitely easier. It opens up more than 308km of piste, 11 lifts, 13 ski areas (including the Stubai Glacier, Axamer Lizum, Nordkette and Kühtai), three swimming pools and 22 must-visit lifestyle, cultural and sightseeing opportunities – including the oldest museum in the entire world.

If you like getting Christmassy on city breaks, we’d definitely recommend you go when Innsbruck’s Christmas markets are on (they open as early as the 15th of November and remain open until the 6th of January).

For more information on the ski areas around Innsbruck, and the ‘SKI plus CITY pass’, head here.