Adventure Destination Guide | Innsbruck

Come for the historic snow sports action. Stay for the all-new lift pass that opens up more terrain and activities than you can shake a ski pole at

Featured Image Credit: Klaus Polzer

Rain or shine, sun or snow, there’s always something to get your blood pumping and muscles burning in Innsbruck – not only the capital of Austria’s legendary Tirol region, but of Austrian climbing and Austrian alpinism, too.

With a duvet of craggy Alps surrounding this stunning city and a smorgasbord of resorts within reach, deciding to spend your winter week here isn’t the hard part – filling your boots with everything on offer is. Here’s hoping this shotgun guide to Innsbruck in 2019/2020 helps you over that hurdle…

How To Get There

One of the real beauties of choosing two-time Olympic hosts Innsbruck is that you don’t have to worry about airport transfers after you land – EasyJet and British Airways will get you there direct from as little as £100 round-trip. Then again, if those flights elude you, there’s always the option of landing in Munich and taking an extremely scenic (and reasonably priced) three-hour bus transfer all the way there.

After that, there are numerous ways to navigate the many resorts at your ski tips – either rent a car, get yourself the excellent new ‘SKI plus CITY pass’, ride a bus or, curveball, check out the Go-Shred Facebook page which is dedicated to hooking up riders and sliders with car shares up to the slopes.

Credit: Christof Lackner

Why Go

Are you the sort of person who revels in the avalanche of endless choice that Netflix throws you on a Saturday night? Then Innsbruck is right up your piste. From skiing to snowboarding, snowshoeing and bobsleigh and plenty of luxury urban amenities in between, no two days need be the same.

“The new ‘SKI plus CITY pass’ makes cramming all those activities into your schedule infinitely easier”

The even better news? For the winter 2019/2020 season, the new ‘SKI plus CITY pass’ makes cramming all those activities into your schedule infinitely easier. It opens up more than 308km of piste, 11 lifts, 13 ski areas (including the Stubai Glacier, Axamer Lizum, Nordkette and Kühtai), three swimming pools and 22 must-visit lifestyle, cultural and sightseeing opportunities – including the oldest museum in the entire world.

If you like getting Christmassy on city breaks, we’d definitely recommend you go when Innsbruck’s Christmas markets are on (they open as early as the 15th of November and remain open until the 6th of January).

For more information on the ski areas around Innsbruck, and the ‘SKI plus CITY pass’, head here. 

Credit: Christof Lackner

Where To Stay

Being a city, trawling through the hotels of Innsbruck is quite different from the brown blankets and beige walls of many an alpine offering. Think slick, sleek, stylish and cool, with spots like the ultra-contemporary NALA Individuellhotel a stone’s throw from the historic Altstadt area, ten-minutes from the railway station, and dead close to the Nordkettenbahn, which’ll take you to the peak of Hafelekar. If you wanna keep it traditionally Tirolian, though, check out Sporthotel Igls, a classy and heritage-heavy option in the meadow-laden village of Igls, up above Innsbruck and just a 15-minute bus from it too. On a budget? Book The Marmota Hostel in Innsbruck immediately. It’s a clean, cool and super convenient little winner.

For more information on the accommodation options in Innsbruck, head here.

Eating and Drinking

If you’re here for the holy Austrian trinity of schnapps, schnitzel and icy-cold suds, then Stiftskeller is where you’ll want to be. It’s smack bang in the heart of the old town, and has a beer garden that’ll keep you knee-deep in wheat beer and stuffed full of crispy gold wiener schnitzel.

On the hunt for pizza? Given you’re 30 minutes from Italy, of course there’s a slew of pizza-spinning outposts to choose from here. The gigantic dough disks of Pizzeria Sapori are a regular hit, as is L’Osteria and the small and often crowded Pizza Crocodiles. For veggies, you won’t go far wrong with Café Moustache, their ever-popular falafel plate, and their cheap booze. Veggies can also get stuck in at the vegetarian restaurant Olive.

Après Action

Like the idea of starting your night with an epic cocktail and chasing it with a baby-sized burrito? Join the cool kids of Innsbruck at Machete, where all good post-shred Friday nights begin. Next, dive into a flight or two of craft beer at Tribaun, and finally jump into Felix Club at the main station, where the music is varied and the doors stay open until 5am, or Jimmy’s, where the beanie-rocking Tirolian hipsters bounce to hip-hop well into the wee hours.

Credit: Christian Vorhofer

Hit This Run

With all that awesome apres, and the endless urban adventures, it’s easy to forget why you hit Innsbruck in the winter in the first place – the snow.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Tirolian capital is right on the doorstep of a slew of world-class resorts, including the small but got-it-all Nordkette, which is the closest to Innsbruck (just 30mins) and the domain of the hippest shredding elite; the good-for-all-abilities Patscherkofel; Axamer Lizum, where powder hounds head to get their fix of the white stuff; and the family-friendly Mutterer Alm. Of everything, though, the gotta-hit has to be the SnowCross course in Küthai’s KPark. Ridiculously fun, ridiculously addictive.

Take This Quiz To Find Out What Type Of Skier You Are

Get your perfect ski day itinerary for Innsbruck by answering the questions below.

For more information on Innsbruck, head to the official website.

For more information on Austria, visit the tourist board’s official website.

Sponsored by

