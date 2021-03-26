15 Of The Best Airbnbs In The UK - Mpora

Travel

15 Of The Best Airbnbs In The UK

From treehouse hideouts to jet planes and spaceships, these are our favourite Airbnbs for an adventure in the UK

It’s been over a year since the start of lockdown and, we hate to say it, that international holiday you’re dreaming of may need to be put on hold for a little while longer. Don’t be disheartened though. This news doesn’t mean for one second that you can’t have yourself a great adventure closer to home. Why not treat yourself to a stay at one of the best Airbnbs in the UK?

From a floating tree sphere in Dorset to a ‘boatel’ in Powys, you’ve got some amazing options to consider here. The hosts of the following Airbnbs really have thought of everything. From fancy fitted interiors to luxurious water features out the back of a converted Land Rover, whatever you’re into you’ll find it in our list of the UK’s best Airbnbs for adventure.

Old Smock Windmill (Kent)

Spending your weekend in a windmill might get one or two raised eyebrows when you tell your friends back home, but Old Smock Windmill is a place designed for nothing but blissful relaxation. Nestled deep in the Kent countryside, this is the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous. This gorgeous four storey building has been restored to an extremely high level. It’s a great setting and will provide you with everything you could need for a nice break.

As soon as you take your first steps in the Old Smock Windmill, you’ll be helplessly transfixed with its interior. Despite its appearance, it’s not a working windmill and modern facilities are all included within. As a countryside gesture of goodwill, you can also expect to receive a welcome basket that includes some of the owner’s organic chicken eggs on arrival.

If you find yourself wanting to take a stroll around Kent, then you’ll have plenty of cosy pubs to stop off at for a hearty lunch and accompanying G&T. The local beach is Camber Sands, a place with amazing sand dunes and wide-stretched beaches. Speaking of Camber Sands, be sure to keep an eye out further down this page for another gem in that neck of the woods.

BOOK NOW

The AirShip 2 (Scottish Highlands)

Don’t double-check the calendar. You haven’t been teleported to the year 2064. That really is a futuristic airship that you can stay inside for multiple nights at a time.

Set in the scenic Scottish Highlands in the very secluded location of Drimnin, this insulated aluminum pod designed by Roderick James is a fine example of otherworldly architecture. We should also mention that it’s sustainable, and is made up of over 3,000 components.

This Airbnb has an abundance of cool features for you to use during your stay, including a wood-burning stove, indoor fireplaces, and gadgets galore. It even has a funky little espresso machine for you to make use of. Useful when you consider that the AirShip 2 is a hefty five hours away from the coffee shops in Glasgow. Come here and enjoy the beautiful Loch Linnhe and the Sound of Mull.

We truly can’t get enough of Scotland at the moment. If you fancy a drive while in the country, be sure to take on the North Coast 500, which can be found on our list of the best UK road trips. If you find yourself in the passenger seat and want to kill time, get yourself clued up with our Scotland Issue – a collection of essential articles about the country.

BOOK NOW

The Blue House (Camber)

Being a stone’s throw away from the beach is an understatement when it comes to the Blue House. The Blue House is in a stunning location. It’s situated right on the sandy beach at Camber.

With a capacity of up to eight guests, this place is the perfect place to make summertime memories with friends. This real-life sandcastle is equipped with the absolute pinnacle of technology. There’s a bespoke kitchen, Apple TV, luxurious beds, and comfortable sofas. It’s the ultimate pad to relax in after a long day of fun at the beach.

This place brings the sea to your doorstep and serves up an irresistible opportunity to immerse yourself in watersports. If you find yourself needing to get warm, you might fancy making use of the newly built smokeless wood-burning fire pit. If you need some time away from the Blue House, you can always head into the nearby medieval town of Rye. That being said, we have a strong feeling the whole gang will feel rather content in this uber-cool Airbnb.

BOOK NOW

Hoots Treehouse (Mayfield)

You might have been one of the lucky ones growing up to have their very own treehouse in their back garden. If that’s the case, where was our invite? Yes, nothing beats sleeping in a treehouse and you can relive those moments in your adult life at Hoots Treehouse – one of the most sophisticated trees in the country. It’s fully-equipped with the kind of mod cons that will make you seriously consider making an offer on this place to the owner.

Whether you’re after a romantic location or a place to relive childhood memories with friends, this will no doubt be a memorable escape. Only a 45-minute drive south of the M25, you’ll find yourself in a whole different world upon arrival. This woodland retreat is a wonderful way to let go of your worries. Lose yourself in the leaves.

BOOK NOW

The Floating Tree Sphere (Dorset)

You thought we were finished with trees? Think again. We aren’t done just yet and with very good reason. Next up is the Floating Tree Sphere, an ideal location to spend your summer in and perhaps one of the most peaceful as well.

Set in the secluded Dorset countryside, this really is a unique Airbnb adventure that you won’t forget anytime soon. This floating treehouse has everything you could ever need for your stay. Stuff such as mains power, heating, a stereo, hot and cold water, shower facilities, and the kit to make a perfect sunset barbecue a reality.

Poole Harbour, which is Europe’s largest natural harbour, is about eight miles away from the treehouse. This place will offer up the prospect of water sports, and the unmissable chance to enjoy unspoiled woodland and coastal walks.

BOOK NOW

The Den (Cumbria)

You probably won’t have a Scandinavia summer this year. At the very least though, you can get a taste of the Scandi-way with this luscious cabin in the Lake District.

This adventure can be done solo or with a partner in crime. This is the ideal place from which to explore the astounding area that surrounds it. This cabin is only a small drive, or a leisurely walk away, from both Windermere and Kendal.

What about food? Well, The Den is blessed with a large BBQ pit in its centre (yes really). It will provide both a relaxing evening space and a fine place to make delicious meals as well. If you feel that you’ve chowed down too much, then get up early and do some cycling in the Lakes. We’re big fans of this gorgeous scandi-cabin.

BOOK NOW

Boatel (Powys)

In your lifetime, we imagine that you’ve stayed at a hotel. Maybe even a night or two in a motel. We highly doubt, however, that you’ve ever spent a night in a Boatel. Many adventure seekers in this world are not into your luxurious surroundings. They would much rather get the real and rustic experience, go on the type of trip where they can get down and dirty with nature. The Boatel in Powys ticks all those boxes.

This unique space is decorated with antiques collected by the owner. They’re what gives this place so much character (that, and the fact you’re sleeping under an upturned boat). You will find basic cooking facilities and plenty of personality here. It’s an odd Airbnb sure, but it’s oh so brilliant at the same time. Be your own captain and sail the grass of Machynlleth.

If you’re looking for something to do when visiting, then you really won’t be short of options. Set up a mountain in the glorious Dyfi Biosphere, you will have plenty of lush long walks to potentially enjoy.

Find yourself getting boat sick? Pay a visit to the Owain Glyndŵr Centre. It houses a good exhibition on the Welsh hero’s fight for independence. On Wednesdays, the townsfolk have market stalls covering the street here; a tradition launched by Royal Charter in 1291.

BOOK NOW

Private Secluded Treehouse (Kent) 

Alright, you caught us. Our fetish is clearly treehouses. If you didn’t know that by now, then we don’t know how else to tell you. The next Airbnb on our list sits 20ft high and is definitely looking pretty perched up there in the oak trees.

This treehouse is made out of recycled timbers and can be found in the stunning location of Elham, Kent. This cosy location is ideal for a nice getaway with the other half. The North Downs views and vibes are something really special.

Enjoy the surrounding countryside here by bike or on foot. Or, alternatively, grab a bottle of something, a good book, and relax to the max.

BOOK NOW

Vintage 1962 Airstream (Banbury)

Sat near the market town of Banbury is this stunning Vintage 1962 Airstream. The first time you lock eyes with this retro Airstream trailer, you’ll either be speechless or start using it as a mirror.

It’s an unusual Airbnb this, one that presents you with a little taste of the American camping experience in the middle of Oxfordshire. This chic camper has been completely renovated with a spacious double bed at the back, a sofa area at the front, two TVs and a comforting hot shower. You can stay in this one solo or as a pair. You won’t be able to resist uploading photos of it to Instagram.

Positioned in a nice quiet village behind a local pub (bonus points). This camper is around 20 minutes from Bicester village and 14 minutes away from Soho Farmhouse. Aynhoe Park is just a few minutes away as well, if posh old estates are your thing.

BOOK NOW

The Hide Out  (East Sussex)

Next up is the Hide Out near Rye, set into woods above the south-eastern coast. This hut is nothing short of a sanctuary. If you want to escape from all the hustle and bustle, then get to booking this Airbnb and kickstart your summer adventure.

The Hide Out includes a comfortable living space, a fully equipped kitchenette with all apparatus, a wet room, and one comfy bedroom to utilise. Outside of the hut is decking and outdoor furniture, making it an excellent spot to enjoy a summer evening drink as you make use of the well-positioned fire pit. Do yourself a favour and leave the technology at home. Become one with the nature that surrounds you.

BOOK NOW

The Jack Sparrow House (Cornwall)

Alright, take our money. We don’t care what’s inside. Accept our deposit, and let’s have done with it. This dreamy adventure cabin is full to the brim with quirkiness and playfulness. It’s a shed that was clearly designed for the fairytale fans. If you want to step into another world, then make sure your summer starts with Jack Sparrow House in Cornwall.

While here, enjoy nearby Falmouth Bay and enjoy sunsets over the fields and orchards of Tregaminion. If you fancy a seaside saunter, then the pristine beach of Porthallow is a blissful ten-minute walk away. The interior is a perfect match for the exterior with a sitting area, circular table, gas hob, crockery, and a bunk bed.

The owner of this cabin took nine months to build Jack Sparrow House. It’s well insulated and has double glazing. The roof is made of cedar wood shingles that the owner had lying about. It’s a creation tailor-made for a person who wants to add a bit of imagination to their trips.

BOOK NOW

Rural Retreat (Northern Ireland)

If you find yourself in Northern Ireland, a unique place to stay is this gorgeous barn complex in Antrim. It was designed with everything you could ever need for a relaxing holiday. One major benefit of it is that it’s only 17 miles from Belfast International airport.

The house has been rebuilt in natural stone and offers up amazing views over lakes and mountains. Lying just four miles away is Lough Beg, with its freshwater lake to admire and its blissful visuals to photograph.

This is a place that very much combines the old with the new, serving up stunning views of the Bann valley, the Sperrin Mountains, and Lough Neagh. This retreat will be just what you need to recharge the batteries.

BOOK NOW

The Jet Star (Pembrokeshire)

You might not get onto a plane this summer, but you sure can stay in one.

This is by far one of the most unique places you can stay on this list. It’s a private jet from the 1970′ that “appears to have crash landed” at Apple Camping site, Redberth, Pembrokeshire. This authentic plane once carried up to nine passengers in the sky, but it now houses four on the ground. It’s still got some first-class luxuries on board as well. These include a lit-up bar area, an Xbox loaded with games, and a cushy leather sofa.

It has even been fitted with an incredible double bedroom that’s been decorated in the style of a first-class cabin. Places to stay don’t get much more eccentric than this. We are literally talking about a private jet in a Pembrokeshire field that you can pay to stay in.

Oh, and guess what? It will still get you to your destination quicker than RyanAir.

BOOK NOW

Bluebird Penthouse (Devon)

Just when you think that things couldn’t get any more picture-perfect. Out of nowhere, we show up with the Bluebird Penthouse with its amazing panoramic views, charming 1950s vintage interior, and a hot tub that can be found in the back of a classical Land Rover (yes, don’t worry if you had to look twice).

What a place, and what fun you will be having when you book yourself in here. This place is also equipped with a pizza oven, double bed, bathroom, kitchen, central heating, and a wine cellar. All the comforts of home will be near when you turn up the jets in the “backseat”.

BOOK NOW

Stunning Rural Shepherds Hut (Yorkshire)

This Rural Shepherds Hut is located in the idyllic Howardian Hills. It will provide you with a perfect slice of escapism, and is a great base from which to explore this corner of Yorkshire.

The distinctive green colour on the hut blends in effortlessly with the surrounding area. You can tell that the owner has put their heart and soul into every fibre of the design. Beautifully designed both inside and out, you will find it impossible not to flock to this Airbnb.

BOOK NOW

So, there you have it; 15 of the best Airbnbs in the UK for adventure.

Visit the Airbnb website to explore other options for holiday rentals.

