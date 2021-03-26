It’s been over a year since the start of lockdown and, we hate to say it, that international holiday you’re dreaming of may need to be put on hold for a little while longer. Don’t be disheartened though. This news doesn’t mean for one second that you can’t have yourself a great adventure closer to home. Why not treat yourself to a stay at one of the best Airbnbs in the UK?

From a floating tree sphere in Dorset to a ‘boatel’ in Powys, you’ve got some amazing options to consider here. The hosts of the following Airbnbs really have thought of everything. From fancy fitted interiors to luxurious water features out the back of a converted Land Rover, whatever you’re into you’ll find it in our list of the UK’s best Airbnbs for adventure.

Old Smock Windmill (Kent)

Photo Credit: Airbnb

Spending your weekend in a windmill might get one or two raised eyebrows when you tell your friends back home, but Old Smock Windmill is a place designed for nothing but blissful relaxation. Nestled deep in the Kent countryside, this is the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous. This gorgeous four storey building has been restored to an extremely high level. It’s a great setting and will provide you with everything you could need for a nice break.

As soon as you take your first steps in the Old Smock Windmill, you’ll be helplessly transfixed with its interior. Despite its appearance, it’s not a working windmill and modern facilities are all included within. As a countryside gesture of goodwill, you can also expect to receive a welcome basket that includes some of the owner’s organic chicken eggs on arrival.

If you find yourself wanting to take a stroll around Kent, then you’ll have plenty of cosy pubs to stop off at for a hearty lunch and accompanying G&T. The local beach is Camber Sands, a place with amazing sand dunes and wide-stretched beaches. Speaking of Camber Sands, be sure to keep an eye out further down this page for another gem in that neck of the woods.

The AirShip 2 (Scottish Highlands)

Photo Credit: Airbnb

Don’t double-check the calendar. You haven’t been teleported to the year 2064. That really is a futuristic airship that you can stay inside for multiple nights at a time.

Set in the scenic Scottish Highlands in the very secluded location of Drimnin, this insulated aluminum pod designed by Roderick James is a fine example of otherworldly architecture. We should also mention that it’s sustainable, and is made up of over 3,000 components.

This Airbnb has an abundance of cool features for you to use during your stay, including a wood-burning stove, indoor fireplaces, and gadgets galore. It even has a funky little espresso machine for you to make use of. Useful when you consider that the AirShip 2 is a hefty five hours away from the coffee shops in Glasgow. Come here and enjoy the beautiful Loch Linnhe and the Sound of Mull.

We truly can’t get enough of Scotland at the moment. If you fancy a drive while in the country, be sure to take on the North Coast 500, which can be found on our list of the best UK road trips. If you find yourself in the passenger seat and want to kill time, get yourself clued up with our Scotland Issue – a collection of essential articles about the country.

The Blue House (Camber)

Photo Credit: Airbnb

Being a stone’s throw away from the beach is an understatement when it comes to the Blue House. The Blue House is in a stunning location. It’s situated right on the sandy beach at Camber.

With a capacity of up to eight guests, this place is the perfect place to make summertime memories with friends. This real-life sandcastle is equipped with the absolute pinnacle of technology. There’s a bespoke kitchen, Apple TV, luxurious beds, and comfortable sofas. It’s the ultimate pad to relax in after a long day of fun at the beach.

This place brings the sea to your doorstep and serves up an irresistible opportunity to immerse yourself in watersports. If you find yourself needing to get warm, you might fancy making use of the newly built smokeless wood-burning fire pit. If you need some time away from the Blue House, you can always head into the nearby medieval town of Rye. That being said, we have a strong feeling the whole gang will feel rather content in this uber-cool Airbnb.