Travel

10 World Famous Cities Photographed From Above With A Top Down Perspective

From New York to St. Petersburg, via Paris and Barcelona, look at cities differently.

Cities. They’re a pretty common thing, aren’t they? Cities over there. Cities over here. Cities everywhere. Big cities. Small cities. Average-sized cities. Good cities. Bad cities. Hull. So many cities.

Now, when you’re doing the whole travel thing; it’s likely that you’re seeing the majority of these cities at ground level. Sure, you might have caught a bird’s-eye glimpse of them from an airplane window or gone up a skyscraper or something…but usually you’re only seeing these urban spaces from terra firma.

These awesome photographs from the AirPano team, however, are an incredible top-down look at some of the world’s most iconic destinations. Check out them rooftops, yo’.

1) Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Picture via AirPano.com

2) Rome, Italy

Picture via AirPano.com

3) Budapest, Hungary

Picture via AirPano.com

4) Paris, France

Picture via AirPano.com

5) St. Petersburg, Russia

Picture via AirPano.com

6) Hong Kong

Picture via AirPano.com

7) Madrid, Spain

Picture via AirPano.com

8) Barcelona, Spain

Picture via AirPano.com

9) New York, USA

Picture via AirPano.com

10) Jaipur, India

Picture via AirPano.com

