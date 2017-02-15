Cities. They’re a pretty common thing, aren’t they? Cities over there. Cities over here. Cities everywhere. Big cities. Small cities. Average-sized cities. Good cities. Bad cities. Hull. So many cities.

Now, when you’re doing the whole travel thing; it’s likely that you’re seeing the majority of these cities at ground level. Sure, you might have caught a bird’s-eye glimpse of them from an airplane window or gone up a skyscraper or something…but usually you’re only seeing these urban spaces from terra firma.

These awesome photographs from the AirPano team, however, are an incredible top-down look at some of the world’s most iconic destinations. Check out them rooftops, yo’.

1) Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Picture via AirPano.com

2) Rome, Italy