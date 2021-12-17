Scotland is a beautiful country. There’s a reason, after all, why we served up a Scotland Issue back at the start of 2021 (no idea what variant we were on back then, to be honest). Anyway, this short film, courtesy of our friends at Dometic, focuses on three couples who live their life completely on the road. As you’ll see, their respective adventure vehicles are all, in their own way, extremely cool. Sort of like the childhood toys you saw advertised when you were a kid, and immediately knew you wanted in your life.

The couples featured are Dale and Charlie (@climbingvan), Lisa and Jason (@fourwheelednomad), and Andy and Mary Hannah (@expeditionrove). All of them, in their own way, have kitted out their ride in a way that reflects who they are and what they want out of life. In these unpredictable times, when travel seems so uncertain, I think we can all agree there’s something joyous about that freedom which comes when you hit the open road in pursuit of new experiences.

Here’s to exploration, here’s to the pull of adventure, here’s to Scotland.

